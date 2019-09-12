A perfect NJ festival for a perfect NJ Saturday

Anyone who loves the Jersey shore as much as I do appreciates its clean beautiful water. And of course a good fall festival! A fall festival is so much fun because it takes advantage of the last of the beautiful weather and scenery that New Jersey has to offer. The Clearwater festival is a tradition in New Jersey (this is it’s 44th annual), and having been in attendance before, I can tell you it’s one of the most charming of the fall festivals.

Sponsored by NJ friends of Clearwater, this year it takes place Saturday, September 14th at noon. It’s free, and it’s jam-packed with live music and song. This year is also a celebration of folk singer Pete Seeger’s one hundredth birthday, Seeger having inspired the groups formation. It’s at a gorgeous spot this year, the idyllic Marine Park In Red Bank. So bring your own food and chair, and enjoy!!

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​