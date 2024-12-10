A once controversial Christmas show is back at this NJ planetarium

From the ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things Department.’

Many years ago (and I guess before my time because I certainly don’t remember this), “Christmas Star” shows used to be held at planetariums around the country, and they were very popular.

They would replicate the night sky at the time of the birth of Jesus, and yes, the sky looked different then. That was thanks to a cosmic wobble of our planet’s axis called ‘precession.’ It was part a celebration of Christmas and part a scientific exploration looking at what the Star of Bethlehem possibly really was. In the east at that time, it could have been Venus for one of many examples. The shows were well done and breathtaking.

In the 1960s, the "Star of Bethlehem" show at the old Hayden Planetarium in New York was almost as popular as Radio City Music Hall and the Rockefeller Christmas tree. Fels Planetarium in Philadelphia did “The Christmas Star” as their inaugural attraction in 1933.

Today, very few planetariums do Christmas Star shows. Why?

They’re not politically correct.

In the 1970s, Newark Museum’s planetarium, as well as planetariums across the country, received complaints that running these shows when there were other religions in the communities was not inclusive or appropriate. People thought it was in bad taste. They tried making more multicultural programs to include the Christmas Star, but it just didn’t work. Others complained that religion and science should have nothing to do with each other.

Of the dozen or so public planetariums in New Jersey, the only one left still running a Christmas Star show is the Planetarium at Raritan Valley Community College.

It’s back again this year. “The Christmas Star” happens on December 14 and December 21, both nights at 7 pm.

Their director, Amie Gallagher, says, “Some people feel it's a tradition, and they come every year.”

It’s nice someone is still doing it.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

