Those of us who live in the Garden State know first hand that there's more good than not about living here. Unfortunately, the actions of some individuals tends to mask all that's good by ruining it for the rest of us.

And there's no better place this is demonstrated than on New Jersey's roadways. Although most of our highways and scenic drives are a pleasure to drive, there's always that one driver who has to ruin it for the rest of us.

Now yes, rush hour in the Garden State isn't fun in general, but it doesn't have to be as bad as it is if it weren't for the actions of other drivers. There's a reason accidents happen in the first place, after all.

And although some accidents are unavoidable, others are due to the careless actions and decisions made by a select few drivers. But even then, not all slowdowns are frustrations are due to accidents.

Slow traffic / delays Canva loading...

Sometimes, these completely out-of-touch drivers avoid accountability and get away with their stupidity more often than they should. And it's those instances that infuriate other drivers who are trying to do the right thing.

Take the person who flies up the shoulder when traffic is standing still. Most of us who have ever driven in New Jersey know this motorist all too well.

While the rest of us sit and wait for traffic to clear, this person treats the shoulder as their own personal lane. And if you're one of those drivers, then listen up.

Here's a personal message specifically for you.

A note to NJ drivers that speed up the shoulder to avoid traffic A special message for those driving in New Jersey who treat the shoulder as their own personal lane. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Canva Canva loading...

Wait, there's a law? Why PA drivers have no excuse in NJ For New Jersey drivers, this one might be an eye-opener. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.