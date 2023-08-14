A New Jersey company is the oldest and largest doing this

If you've spent any time at all at the Jersey shore in the summertime, you have no doubt seen banner planes flying up and down the coastline. They advertise everything from law firms to bars and suntan lotion to cocktails and beer.

New Jersey isn't the only place they fly. You can see them over the beaches from Cape Cod to just about anywhere there is a beach.

You'll see them over sporting events and wherever large crowds are gathered. Well, you can thank a New Jersey company called Paramount Air Service. They've been operating since 1945 out of Cape May County.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

That's when Andre Tomalino came home from World War II as a glider pilot with a brilliant idea. Why not carry advertising banners over the beaches of New Jersey? When he retired his daughter Barbara carried on the business and the rest is aviation and New Jersey history.

If you've ever wondered how they take off and land, you're not alone. They take off and land without the banners attached. You can see here how it's done.

It's not an easy task and involves a lot of work from a ground crew and some pretty skillful flying from the pilots.

Banner plane pilots in New Jersey are the second highest paid in the country behind New York. They can make just under $105k a year if they work enough hours.

The hourly rate is a little over $50 per hour according to ZipRecruiter. Yet another small part of everyday life in the summer that started right here in New Jersey.

