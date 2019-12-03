A look inside the renovated Tick Tock Diner — and its new menu

CLIFTON — The North Jersey landmark that diner that Mick Jagger may or may not have visited last year is open again.

The Tick Tock Diner closed earlier this year for renovations, prompting some worries that the eatery would lose its charm.

After 11 months, the Route 3 institution is back with all your Jersey diner favorites — burgers, omelets, pancakes, waffles, club sandwiches and disco fries — plus some restaurant-style specialties.

And don't worry — the diner didn't lose its trademark shiny exterior. In fact, the renovations doubled-down on the Art Deco interior decor. The diner's two rooms includes a bar with diner counters, bright red booths and black walnut tables.

The architect, Richard Bloch, has previously worked on the Masa and State Grill & Bar at the Empire State Building and he is doing work at the American Dream mega mall in East Rutherford.

Arpi Pap

Chef Stephen Whiteman, previously of Black River Barn in Randolph, is keeping the classics while updating the menu to appeal to more modern tastes.

A signature item will be The Mick Jagger sandwich with (as many in North Jersey insist on calling it) Taylor ham, two fried eggs, American cheese on a brioche bun with disco fries.

There's also more bowls, salads, house-baked desserts, and Beyond Meat meatless burger and sausages.

The diner first opened in 1948. It's current building was expanded in 1994. The current owners purchased the diner in 1986.