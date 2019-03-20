A sprawling new mansion has been planned for Montclair, taking the place of two mansions that had been on the land. According to NorthJersey.com, the two homes, one of which dates to the Civil War, were razed unbeknownst to the neighborhood residents during the night .

The huge new mega mansion will be 60,000 square feet according to the plans submitted to the town and will include 11 parking spaces above ground and 11 more in an underground garage; it will be one of the largest houses in the country and bigger than the White House. The owner of the lot is a Montclair resident, Melih Abdulhayoglu, a billionaire who founded a cybersecurity company in Clifton.

The lot is known as the Lloyd Estate. If the town approves the requested variance, the house will abut the Eagle Rock Reservation. The floor plan reportedly includes some of the amenities now assumed in these huge houses, like an indoor basketball court, a bowling alley, indoor and outdoor pools, a staff wing, and four separate guest suites. The house, referred to as a “monstrosity” by a local resident, will have commanding views of the Manhattan skyline.

