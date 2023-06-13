A haircut and a drink you must try in Union, Monmouth Counties

Things are heating up on the trail around New Jersey as we shine a light on small businesses throughout the state promoting the businesses and policies that will help them thrive.

Cutting Crew, Kenilworth in Union County

This week we visited a great small business in Union County. Cutting Crew in Kenilworth is an outstanding small business proving a great service to a steady flow of dedicated regular customers.

A top-shelf salon, owner Sonny invited me in and we were welcomed by a great crowd of local customers, business leaders, and a few candidates. Cutting hair for men, women, teens, and kids, plus coloring and makeup is truly a full-service experience.

McDonagh's Pub and Restaurant, Union Beach in Monmouth County

Our next stop was to a great pub in Union Beach, Monmouth County, McDonagh's Pub and Restaurant. Kim is the event planner who welcomed us in for a great evening. We had a packed house under a tent in their outdoor space.

My good friends Tommy Hudanish (from the Nicholas Hudanish Foundation) and former Old Bridge Councilman Mark Razzoli hosted a great event, complete with pizza and beer served up by McDonaghs friendly and professional staff.

As long as I have a mic, small businesses in New Jersey will have a voice. If you have a small business you'd like us to promote and/or visit, hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let me know!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

