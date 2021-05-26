We’ve all seen restaurants that feature one particular food item prominently. There are restaurants that specialize in avocado with menus that are filled with recipes that feature avocado as the star ingredient: avocado toast, avocado smoothies, avocado baked potatoes. There are those that have a menu laden with bacon-based foods. There are even restaurants where you can get a zillion different kinds of grilled cheese. Only. But, there is nothing at all like the restaurant where garlic is the star—New Jersey’s own Garlic Rose. At 28 North Ave. West in Cranford sits this quaint eatery that garlic lovers from all over New Jersey flock to for their impressive and eclectic menu featuring their favorite vegetable of all: Garlic. (Yes—it’s a vegetable.)

Garlic Rose proudly boasts that they use 30,000 pounds a year of the best garlic you can buy sourced from the garlic capital of the world Gilroy, California. (Who knew?) In a cozy bistro setting, you can enjoy dishes that all of your garlic dreams are made of. There are appetizers like Artichoke Hearts Del Destino that are Egg battered with capers, peppers and garlic in a lemon basil sauce. Garlic Shrimp, (obvs.) and a Creamy and Garlicky Garlic Chowder with potatoes, celery and onions.

Then, there’s the famous Garlicious Rigatoni with fresh garlic, mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes in a marsala wine cream sauce with fresh basil and oregano. Are you on your way there, yet?

You can add chicken shrimp or sausage to this dish. And how about a roasted garlic bulb on the side, roasted with olive oil, fresh thyme & oregano?

Seafood lovers will flip over the Shrimp Garlic Angel, tender shrimp sauteed with fresh garlic, kalamata olives and tomatoes in an olive oil white wine basil and oregano sauce. That’s served over angel hair pasta. If you’re a fan of garlic like I am, I know your mouth is already watering.

Garlic Rose does catering and in-house parties too.

As for dessert, there is a classic tiramisu and a luscious chocolate mousse. I know what you’re thinking. The latter are garlic-less.

To me, there’s no food that cannot be made better with a generous addition of garlic. If you agree, it’s time to visit Garlic Rose. And don’t forget to bring some breath mints.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.