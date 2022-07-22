A futuristic gaming experience set to open at American Dream

EAST RUTHERFORD — Get ready for another attraction to open at American Dream.

Activate Games , an interactive indoor gaming experience, will open a 5,000-square-foot East Coast flagship location at the mega mall.

Activate Games says it stands apart by fusing technology with full-body activity.

How does it work?

Teams made up of 2-5 players are challenged physically and mentally as they choose from over 500 different games and difficulty levels.

For example, there are basketball games that mix team trivia with Pop-A-Shot, or an action-movie-inspired laser game.

An RFID wristband tracks each participant’s scores and progress throughout the experience.

“We’re thrilled to add Activate Games to the growing list of unique experiences at American Dream,” CEO Don Ghermezian said. “The innovative concept that combines digital and sport-style games is truly the next evolution in attractions and will be an outstanding option for our guests."

Activate Games (Photo Credit: American Dream) Activate Games (Photo Credit: American Dream) loading...

Founded in 2019, Activate Games has gaming facilities across the U.S. and Canada.

It’s not clear when Activate Games will debut at the East Rutherford venue, but it is expected to open this year.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

