When Jim Gearhart and Bob Williams spoke last week, Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hadn't yet died. The debate over whether to fill her seat during President Donald Trump's current term hadn't begun.

But the court was on Jim's mind, as he predicted the winner of the presidential election would determine the direction of the U.S. Supreme Court in his latest weekly Jim Gearhart podcast and Facebook Live show, presented every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Facebook.com/NJ1015.

Jim talked about the court's direction two days before Ginsburg's death, recording an episode early this week, on Sept. 18.

He predicted Republican power over the presidency and Senate would mean the GOP could "tilt the Supreme Court into a pure Constitutional niche."

The philosophy he foresees, under Republican appointments: 'We’re going to do our job. We’re going to interpret the constitution. We’re not going to change it.'"

But if the Senate goes Democrat, Jim said, two picks would probably create a liberal majority “and they will do everything in their power to monkey with the Constitution and change it.”

Jim predicted it would start off as a nibble at constitutional rights leading to bigger bites that would “suck the life out of the Constitution."

“The First Amendment as we know it is gone. They will do nothing about restoring that because they seem to like the turmoil this has caused. You know the Second Amendment, they’re going to come down on that on all fours,” Jim said.

The Jim Gearhart show is LIVE on Facebook every Thursday at 10:30 a.m., at Facebook.com/NJ1015. Got an idea for an upcoming installment of Jim's show? Meet Jim at Facebook.com/NJ1015 to suggest it in the comments, or email Jim@nj1015.com.

The Jim Gearhart Show podcast is available every week on New Jersey 101.5 and in the New Jersey 101.5 app. You can also subscribe with your favorite podcasting app for iPhones, Android devices or your computer:

Subscribe to the Jim Gearhart Show on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Jim Gearhart. Any opinions expressed are Jim's own.

More from Jim Gearhart:

More from New Jersey 101.5: