Of 335 million Americans, are the best two candidates for president are Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Jim Gearhart ponders another choice in his latest weekly Jim Gearhart podcast and Facebook Live show, presented every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Facebook.com/NJ1015.

But says he has a “considerably less than lukewarm personal enthusiasm for the two candidates at the top of the ticket." Instead, he says, he's voting for the U.S. Constitution.

“The Constitution is my only friend in Washington,” Jim says.

Jim calls it a “user’s manual” to running the government. He says it has helped the United States become the greatest nation over the past 244 years, with more freedom and more wealth available to the people.

“There are arguments it’s a little outdated. No, it’s not. Every country in the world who has gone from a totalitarian or socialistic form of government to a democratic form of government has used our Constitution as the basis for their new Constitution. So obviously it does work,” Jim says.

The winner of the presidential election may determine the direction of what Jim calls a “life or death struggle” between the right and left over the next nominee — or possibly nominees— to the U.S. Supreme Court. President Trump looks likely to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg before this term ends, but Democrats are flirting with the idea of adding more seats to the court.

“The Supreme Court of the United States, their job is to take matters and issues that come up like bills, laws, events and interpret them as constitutional or if they are not constitutional. That’s what they’re supposed to do,” Jim says.

But if a “far left” judge is appointed to the court, Jim argues, it would lead to a “dismantling” of the Constitution to achieve socialist goals. Jim is especially concerned about what would happen to the First and Second Amendments, he says.

“There will be free speech as long as it’s approved speech,” Jim says.

Jim suggests voters put aside the personalities of the candidates and instead ask themselves instead, “which party is going to protect the constitution and which one is going to dismantle the constitution.”

“You are voting in November on the continued existence of the United States of America and the qualities, the ideologies, the morality that has made it great or you’re going to vote to tear the whole thing down and get into total chaos with the institution of a regimentation,” which Jim called the foundation of a socialist government.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Jim Gearhart.

