A ‘Cake Boss’ bakery just closed in NJ

Sometimes you blink and you miss it.

Buddy Valastro from the old hit show “Cake Boss” caused huge excitement ten years ago when he brought a Carlo’s Bakery location to South Jersey.

Carlo's Bakery was founded in Hoboken by Italian pastry chef Carlo Guastaferro all the way back in 1910.

In 1964 it was sold to Bartolo “Buddy” Valastro Sr. His son, the Buddy Valastro people know and love from television, eventually took it over and owns it today.

That empire grew over the years however. They opened a factory and shipping facility in Jersey City and they opened branch bakery locations in places like New York City, Ridgewood, Westfield and Red Bank.

Eventually there was one in Morristown, one at The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino in Las Vegas, Orlando, FL and in Wayne.

One of Buddy’s bakeries even opened in São Paulo, Brazil and now he has the whole Buddy’s Boardwalk Empire concept at Harrah’s in Atlantic City.

Well, along the way, back in 2014 he opened a Carlo’s in Marlton at the Marlton Square Shopping Center. It’s being reported by Courier Post that after 10 long, delicious years, that location quietly went away.

It is listed on Google as ‘permanently closed’. An employee at the original Hoboken location confirmed it is gone and never reopening and that the bakery is simply evolving in other ways.

Jaclyn Veasy, Mayor of Evesham Township (within which sits Marlton, it’s one of those Jersey things) said:

“While Evesham Township never wants to see any business close in our township for any reason, from our understanding, this closure in the Marlton Square Shopping Center comes at a time when several other locations in the Carlo’s operation have closed in New Jersey and elsewhere in recent years, as the owners focus on alternative methods of sales and distribution. We wish them all the best.”

We do indeed.

