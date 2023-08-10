A Beautiful Historic Jersey Shore Landmark Gets Some Love in New Jersey

While we were broadcasting at the beach in Seaside Heights one Friday this summer, I decided to take a stroll to the north end of the Seaside Heights Boardwalk to visit a fantastic project here at the Jersey Shore. The restoration of the Seaside Heights carousel.

First, let's talk a bit about the history of the Jersey Shore icon. According to APP.com, "The carousel, built in 1910, was originally located at Burlington Island Park near the Delaware River. A 1928 fire destroyed most of that amusement park but only damaged the carousel. It was fixed, disassembled and moved to Seaside Heights during the Great Depression."

So now this 113-year-old carousel is getting some love and soon the Seaside Heights Carousel Pavilion and Museum will be open.

I love the idea of securing real Jersey Shore history as part of the boardwalk. Seeing these antique attractions will be a great reminder of just how unique the Jersey Shore is. This is something you can't find just anywhere, it's a part of American history and why Jersey boardwalks are so popular.

According to the pavilion site, "The Dr. Floyd L. Moreland Dentzel/Looff Carousel has 35 jumping horses, 18 standing horses, five animals (lion, tiger, donkey, and two camels), and two chariots."

We cannot wait until the site opens and we can all enjoy this trip back in time to a "simpler time" with fun for families from all over the world.

Want to be a part of the project? According to the pavilion site, "The restoration is funded, in part, by a matching capital grant awarded by the New Jersey Historic Trust. The grant matches every dollar raised through donations up to $750,000. CLICK HERE to donate what you can to help finish this historic project.

I hope to be out there when they open the pavilion, hope to see you there too :)

