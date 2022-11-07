EAST ORANGE — A 93-year-old East Orange man was killed in a car accident over the weekend.

Essex County prosecutors and East Orange police investigated the vehicle-pedestrian collision that caused the death of Earnest Green on Saturday.

Police were notified that a pedestrian had been struck near the intersection of South Arlington and Central avenues around 6:30 p.m.

Green was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead six hours later.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. No arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

