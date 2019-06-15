91-year-old driver critical after crash with school bus in Ocean County

MANCHESTER — A 91-year-old man is fighting for his life after blowing a red light and crashing into a school bus on Friday morning, police said.

Police said John Keenan, a resident of the Whiting section, did not stop at the red light on Lacey Road at the intersection with County Route 530.

A school bus with two adults onboard crashed into the driver's side of Keenan's 2015 Toyota Corolla, spinning it around and sending it onto a curb. The bus also hit a curb and a traffic light. Police responded about 9:14 a.m.

The 2016 Ford bus, owned by Lakewood-based Hartnett Transit Service, was being driven by Kim Barnes-Porter, 64. She and passenger Dennis Dandorph, 79, were wearing seat belts and suffered minor injuries, police said.

Keenan also was wearing a seatbelt but the crash trapped him in his car. After he was pulled out, he was hospitalized with critical injuries at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

No charges have been filed and investigators have not said whether they know why Keenan missed the red light.

