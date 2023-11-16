9 unexpected places in New Jersey you&#8217;ll find a really good meal

9 unexpected places in New Jersey you’ll find a really good meal

This week we heard a story about a South Jersey woman who prefers to dine at the cafeteria of a hospital for their sushi. Yes, she says they serve the best sushi in the area.

It's the Virtua Hospital on Route 73 in Voorhees, Camden County. It's a beautiful new facility that opened only a few years ago. I was a guest there for a few days two years ago and I can attest that the food service was excellent. I wouldn't go back there to eat, but it was pretty good for a hospital.

The woman left an anonymous post on the South Jersey Food Scene Facebook page.

Many other people commented, one person wrote, "My daughter was in the NICU for a month and my family lived for their taco Tuesday."

I know what you're thinking, that the food scene must not be too great in South Jersey. Well, it really is, but you never know where you're gonna get an amazingly good meal when you eat out.

We asked our listeners to tell us about unlikely places where they've gotten really good food.

Here is some of what they had to say.

Garwood Lanes - Garwood.

They only have eight lanes but apparently serve great burgers and BLT sandwiches.

Espo's Restaurant & Bar - Raritan.

Small place with great food apparently.

Village Pub - Tabernacle.

It looks like it might not be still open if it weren't for all the cars in the parking lot. People rave about the food.

Roots - Princeton.

It's in a strip mall and boasts the best sushi around.

Mercer County Airport - Ewing.

They say the Sky Lounge food is awesome.

Virtua Hospital Cafeteria - Voorhees.

Other callers confirmed it. Ok, sure.

Casa Maya - Gillette.

Callers said it looks like it used to be a service station or garage but the food is phenomenal.

Wawa - everywhere in NJ.

The review of their pizza....I hate to say it, is really good. Not to mention the hoagies, paninis, etc. They're the quintessential gas station and for gas station food you must admit, it's pretty damn good.

Route 130 Truck Stop - Cinnaminson.

They allegedly have the best fried chicken in the area.

