9 mottos better suited for NJ than ‘Liberty and Prosperity’ (Opinion)

A fun poll was put out by Solitaire Bliss revealing what the citizens of each state think their state's motto is. As it turns out, the Garden State is among those who knew their motto best. We came in at No. 3, behind New Hampshire and Alaska.

Coming in last was North Carolina, only 13% knew that their motto is "To be, rather than to seem." And 84% thought it was "first in flight.

The choices given for New Jersey were:

Liberty and Prosperity (the correct answer, with 87% of the voters getting it correct)

Freedom, wealth, and a long life (8% guessed this)

Prosperity, not material wealth (4%)

Cheerleading our success (A whopping 1%)

You can check out their interactive map to see how well other states did and what their incorrect guesses were:

This threw me for a loop: about 3% of those surveyed thought that Iowa's motto was "Don't drink the water."

Huh.

Anyway, you have to wonder: is "Liberty and Prosperity" really the best motto for us? I think we can come up with something a little more Jersey than that, here are a few suggestions.

This is a take on Iowa's motto, which is "our liberties we pride, our right we will maintain"

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

