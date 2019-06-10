PARSIPPANY — A car crashed through a window and into the dining room of the Ruth's Chris Steak House inside the Hilton Hotel on Sunday evening — its 87-year-old driver told police the gas pedal got stuck.

The driver, Ruth Levin of Livingston, was backing her Nissan Sentra out of her space in front of the restaurant and hit a car parked across the lot around 7 p.m, according to Parsippany police. Levin then moved forward at an "unsafe speed" over the curb, through some landscaping and smashed through the window, coming to a stop completely inside the steak house, according to police.

Police said the crash caused "extensive damage" to the restaurant and hotel structure as well as tables, chairs, flooring and decorations inside the restaurant.

Levin was charged with careless driving, according to police.

Car after going through a wall at the Parsippany Hilton (Parsippany Focus)

Levin told police that the gas pedal became stuck under the floormat, causing the car to become uncontrollable.

The Nissan Sentra drove through the front window of the restaurant, located inside the hotel just off Route 10 around 7:30 p.m. Several people had to be freed from the sedan but no one was inside the restaurant at the time, according to police.

