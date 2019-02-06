8 injured after NJ commuter van rear-ended on Route 130

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Eight people were injured in a van involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 130 on Wednesday morning.

Police said a pick-up driven by William Pross Jr., 50, of Dayton, rear-ended a commuter van carrying eight people about 6:45 a.m. The van was stopped for a traffic light on Route 130 southbound near Georges Road. The van then struck a third vehicle. Two of the vehicles needed to be towed from the scene.

No charges have been filed in the crash.

Eight passengers onboard the Can Cun Transportation van reported minor injuries.

A person who answered the phone at the Somerset company's office said he did not speak English.

Police responded to the scene along with South Brunswick’s First Aid Squad, North Brunswick First Aid Squad, Monroe First Aid Squad, and Monmouth Junction Fire Department.

