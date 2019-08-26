75-year-old woman killed in West Deptford house fire

WEST DEPTFORD — A 75-year-old woman was killed and a firefighter injured in a house fire early Monday.

West Deptford Police Chief Sean McKenna told reporters at the scene the fire started around 1:25 a.m. and sent flames shooting through the roof. Video posted by 6ABC Action News showed the back of the house was badly burned, nearly to the studs and supports.

Residents told NBC Philadelphia reporter Matt DeLucia they heard a loud boom before the large flames broke out.

McKenna told reporters at the fire scene on Division Street that Jacqueline Truss, the wife of a veteran police officer, died in the fire.

The fire was so intense that firefighters had to back off the fire, according to McKenna.

McKenna told reporters a firefighter suffered smoke inhalation but will recover.

George Truss was a 32-year veteran of the West Deptford police department and died in 2015, according to his obituary.

A cause of the fire remained under investigation.

