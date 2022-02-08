7 name suggestions for a New Jersey football team (Opinion)
Rumor has it there’s some sort of big football game this week. With that being top of mind, one user on the New Jersey subreddit posed the question "If we had a team in the NFL what would it be called?"
That got us thinking… since the “New York” Giants and the “New York” Jets are too cowardly to commit to being from New Jersey, despite using MetLife Stadium to play their games, what WOULD New Jersey’s football team be called?
What would capture Jersey's essence while also intimidating the competition?
We asked this on-air on Monday afternoon's show and New Jersey 101.5 listeners really came through with great suggestions.
Here's a sample of what we heard:
New Jersey Porkrollers
Now this one may be controversial because I know you North Jerseyans are screaming at your screen “it’s Taylor Ham!” Jeryl from Freehold called this one in, so you can take it up with her.
The New Jersey Taxers
Ready or not, they’re coming for you! There’s nothing more intimidating than New Jersey taxes, which makes this a great suggestion from Bill Doyle.
NJ Seagulls
I chose this one because I wanted the Jersey Shore to be represented and I think our seagulls are particularly aggressive. No one else seemed to be on board though.
Oh well!
New Jersey Traffic Cones
This one was submitted on the NJ101.5 app by Rob in Clinton, he even has merch ideas: the fans of the team can wear foam cone hats!
NJ Potholes
Jenna threw out this one, the name alone should make you shudder with fear.
The Pineys
Called in by Tom in Hamilton, this one would represent South Jersey well.
The New Jersey Fugetaboutits
My personal favorite, Joe in Old Bridge gets credit for this suggestion. What better way to show off our Jersey attitude?
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.