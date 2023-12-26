7 holiday gifts that people in NJ hated

Learn your lesson from this list, kids. NJ’s weighing in on the worst gifts they got this year.

And leave it to New Jersey 101.5 listeners to be honest.

I may be making your holiday gift list very difficult because I’m eliminating a lot of things that are commonly purchased as gifts at Christmas.

But after polling our listeners, I’ve got to tell you: When you’re buying things for coworkers or acquaintances, just get a gift card.

The reason that I say that is that if you don’t have a close personal relationship with someone, you can never get them the perfect gift. So why even try?

After all, do you want to pile on an imperfect gift, one that they have to return after the holidays or regift to someone else?

The imperfect gift, the one that you just bought to check off your list looks just like that: I checked your name off my list of obligatory gift recipients. So here are some cheesy typical gifts that nobody wanted this year.

Make a note of these for the holiday season 2024.

Another tie

Canva Canva loading...

He’s gotten a tie from everyone else who couldn’t think of anything to buy. Be better.

Bath Soaps

Canva Canva loading...

Everyone knows that this is what you grab when you’re walking out of TJ Maxx because you can’t think of anything else to buy

Clothing

Canva Canva loading...

Everybody’s taste is so different and wrong sizing only creates another errand on a long line to return it after Christmas

Winter scarf

Canva Canva loading...

By the end of December, everyone’s pretty much got their winter wardrobe set. So to buy somebody a new scarf on top of the 400 scarves he already has is a little redundant.

Mittens/gloves

Canva Canva loading...

See above

Cosmetics

Canva Canva loading...

It’s tempting to buy those 4,000 different color eyeshadow and lipgloss gift boxes. They’re cheap and they look like more than they are. The problem is that they are cheap and they look like more than they are.

Homemade baked goods

Canva Canva loading...

I mean, do you think the person you’re giving to doesn’t have their own grandma or great aunt Tuttie to make gingerbread cookies for him/her?

Just eliminate the middleman and send your baked goods to the recipient's place of employment because that’s where they’re going to end up the next day anyway.

30 unique 'experience' gifts New Jerseyans actually want to get Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

A shopper's paradise in a quaint NJ town Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom