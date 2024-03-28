🍋 7-Eleven is launching a new collection of sparkling waters

🍏 There are four flavors

🍊 One will either delight customers or disgust them

One of the world’s largest convenience retailer 7-Eleven has announced a collection of new 7-Select sparkling waters in four flavors, one of which many may consider to be bold, cutting-edge, or even somewhat disgusting.

The Irving, Texas-based retailer teamed up with art-inspired beverage brand, Miracle Seltzer to create this lineup of sparkling waters with flavors including Lemon Lime, Green Apple, Sweet Orange, and….

Hot Dog!

Hot dog flavored seltzer will soon launch at 7-Eleven stores (7-Eleven) Hot dog flavored seltzer will soon launch at 7-Eleven stores (7-Eleven) loading...

You read that right. Hot dog flavored seltzer is a twist on one of 7-Eleven’s most beloved snacks, the Big Bite Hot Dog.

So, what does this taste like? The Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water combines the taste of its iconic Big Bite into a beverage, kitchen and mustard included.

“Gone are the days of alternating bites of a hot dog with sips of a beverage. Now, those on the go can swap the bun for bubbles,” according to a statement.

7-Eleven's Big Bite Hot Dog (7-Eleven) 7-Eleven's Big Bite Hot Dog (7-Eleven) loading...

More details on the availability of this flavor will be revealed on April 1(and that’s no joke), but in the meantime, the rest of the 7-Select Miracle Seltzer lineup including Lemon Lime, Green Apple, and Sweet Orange can be found at select 7-Eleven stores.

“7-Eleven is constantly in pursuit of innovative, unique experiences for our customers, and the 7-Select x Miracle Seltzer lineup is sure to delight even the most adventurous of palates. We’re excited for customers to embark on this flavor adventure and experience their favorite snack in a whole new form,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven, Inc. Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer.

For customers who want to order anything from 7-Eleven, the 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play, or by visiting 7NOW.com.

As of 2022, there were 370 7-Eleven stores in New Jersey.

