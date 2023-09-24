69-year-old NJ man dead in early Sunday morning Howell crash

🚗 One 69-year-old man was killed in an early morning crash

🚗 At least one person reportedly had to be extracted from the car

🚗 An investigation into the crash is underway

HOWELL — One person was killed in a crash on Route 9 early Sunday morning.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash in Howell that occurred around 2:53 a.m., according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Police found the wreck at the intersection of Route 9 and Aldrich Road.

Deadly crash on Route 9 in Howell 9/24/23 (Courtesy The Lakewood Scoop)

One person identified as a 69-year-old Lakewood man was killed in the crash, officials said.

Several other people were injured in the crash, the Lakewood Scoop reported. One person was reportedly extracted from a heavily damaged vehicle.

Deadly crash on Route 9 in Howell 9/24/23 (Courtesy The Lakewood Scoop)

Authorities did say how many people were injured in the collision.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Officials ask witnesses to contact either MCPO Det. Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443 or Howell Police Officer Michael Silvani at 732-938-4111.

