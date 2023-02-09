6-year-old secretly orders $1,000 worth of food on dad’s phone

A man in Michigan was shocked after dozens of takeout orders began showing up on his doorstep after he had just put his son to bed.

It turns out the 6-year-old ordered $1,000 worth of food on Grubhub while playing on his dad's mobile device.

"I was putting Mason to bed and saw a car pull up and the doorbell rang with the driver dropping off a big bag of stuff," Keith Stonehouse told MLive.

At first the dad thought it was someone dropping something off from his wife's bakery, but when he noticed the delivery was from a different restaurant, he became confused.

"The doorbell rang again and it kept happening. Car after car. Cars were pulling into the driveway while others were pulling out," he told the outlet, explaining that the orders just kept coming.

Finally, it hit him.

"I looked at my phone with repeated messages that my food was getting ready, my food was being delivered. I looked at my bank account and it was getting drained," he continued, calling the ordeal "something out of a Saturday Night Live skit."

Stonehouse even received a fraud alert from his bank after they declined a $450 pizza order from a nearby restaurant.

Not knowing how to cancel the other orders, Stonehouse ended up storing most of the food in his fridge and invited friends over to share in the takeout bounty.

While the dad hasn't been able to find the incident "funny yet," he did get a chuckle out of his little boy's reaction to the delivery debacle.

"I was trying to explain to him that this wasn't good and he puts his hand up and stops me and says, 'Dad, did the pepperoni pizzas come yet?' I had to walk out of the room. I didn't know if I should get mad or laugh. I didn't know what to do," Stonehouse said.

"I was probably a 9.5 out of 10 anger while it was happening. The next day, I was at an eight and now I’m at about a three," he continued.