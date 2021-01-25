Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know NJ is on the threshold of an exciting new industry: legal marijuana. On December 17, 2020, both the Assembly and Senate approved the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act. The law will provide government regulation of both recreational and medical marijuana businesses.

And so many people have been wondering how they could make money in a new endeavor involving legal weed. I wish I had a dollar for everyone I know who wants in. But there are so many questions and not enough answers.

A good start is understanding exactly what the legal weed legalization is going to allow people to do and what they can expect when it comes to actual commerce in the marijuana trade. It has to do with six different licenses that will be offered under the terms of the new law, which is still waiting for Governor Murphy’s signature till it goes into effect.

The law will provide for 6 different licenses to be sold—each for a separate aspect of the new cannabis Industry. Here’s the most basic description of what they are:

Growing

Packing

Wholesaling

Transporting

Selling to the public

Delivering to the public.

That’s a lot of ways for people (and the government!) to make money!

An article on re-nj.com lays out all 6 licenses and their descriptions perfectly.

The six classes of Licenses available under the bill are as follows:

Class 1 Cannabis Cultivator license — permits growing, cultivation or production of cannabis in New Jersey. Cultivators are also permitted to sell and transport cannabis to other cultivators, manufacturers, wholesalers or retailers, but not to consumers.

Class 2 Cannabis Manufacturer license — permits the manufacturing, preparing and packaging of cannabis and selling it to other cannabis manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, but not to consumers.

Class 3 Cannabis Wholesaler license — permits the storage and sale of cannabis strictly for resale to another wholesaler or retailer, but not to consumers.

Class 4 Cannabis Distributor license — permits the intrastate transportation of cannabis in bulk from one licensed cannabis establishment to another licensed cannabis establishment. Distributors may also engage in the temporary storage of cannabis as necessary to carry out transportation activities.

Class 5 Cannabis Retailer license — permits the sale of cannabis directly to members of the public from a retail store. Cannabis retailers may also operate cannabis consumption areas for consumers.

Class 6 Cannabis Delivery license — permits courier services for consumer purchases of cannabis by a cannabis retailer directly to consumers.

