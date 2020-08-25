6 SUVs burn overnight in Mount Laurel driveway

MOUNT LAUREL — Six vehicles caught fire early Tuesday morning in a South Jersey neighborhood.

The cars were parked in a driveway for a townhouse on Willow Turn just off Route 38 when the fire was reported about 3:30 a.m., according to police. None of the vehicles were occupied.

Aerial photos posted by Fox 29 show six SUVs bburned in the driveway.

Police spokesman Kyle Gardner told New Jersey 101.5 the cause of the fire is under investigation. He said there have not been previous problems with vandalism or similar incidents.

Gardner asked anyone with information about the fire to call 856-234-1414.

