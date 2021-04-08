5-year-old NJ girl wins nationwide Juicy Juice art contest

A talented five year old New Jersey girl is going to have her artwork featured on Juicy Juice boxes after winning the grand prize in a nation wide contest.

As reported on NJ.com, the girl, identified as Helena Zou, beat out 1,300 other kids to win the grand prize in the “Juicy Juice Happy Artist Contest.” The children were supposed to depict what makes them happy and for Helena, that means the shore. “My wife asked her what makes her happy and Helena responded, ‘I love the beach! I want to play on the sand and have ice cream, juice and play with sis and daddy’,” her dad said in a press release from the company. He added “the happiest moment for her is when I took her to the beach. We did it even in winter. I think her drawing reflects her memory wholeheartedly.”

"This year more than ever, it's important for moms and dads to have activities at their fingertips while many are continuing to spend time close to home," said Ilene Bergenfeld, Chief Marketing Officer at Harvest Hill Beverage Company. "Taking time to reflect on what makes us 100% happy adds another layer of fun to a simple at-home activity, like drawing, and promotes kids' creative thinking in a new, artistic way."

The competition had two divisions, one for 2-6 year olds and one for 7-10 year olds. Helena’s artwork will be featured on Juicy Juice boxes nationwide in 2022; her family also won a $500 gift card for art supplies for Helena.

