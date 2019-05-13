DEMAREST — Authorities say a 5-year-old girl was flown to a hospital with burns after falling into a fire pit at her New Jersey home.

Lt. Christopher Bianchi, officer in charge of the Demarest police department, told NorthJersey.com that the girl had second-and third-degree burns to her face and arms.

He said she "accidentally tripped and fell into the fire pit" shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

She was taken by helicopter to the burn center at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston. There was no immediate word on her condition, but officials said she had been "stabilized" by emergency medical workers.

