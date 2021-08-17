5 things New Jerseyans need to do before summer ends

Yet another summer has flown by, and I am sure you are all dreading all of the incoming fall pieces just as much as I dread making them.

I’m not ready to start typing recipes for pumpkin spice drinks and desserts. I want to extend summer for as long as I can. Summer is the best time of the year and I’m never quite ready to let it go.

As a result of this, I have decided to make a list of things to do to make the most out of this last weeks of summer.

Let’s face it, you didn’t get to do half the things you wanted to do this summer.

If you start really quickly you can get in all of these five activities before Labor Day. They can be done alone, with a friend, family or anyone else you have in mind.