5 reasons to not eat pork roll

Pork Roll may be the unofficial/official food of South Jersey, but you really should stop eating it.

Don't believe me?

Read these very legitimate and non-sarcastic reasons.

 

    Is it ham? Is it Canadian bacon?

    Honestly, what is pork roll? The FDA wouldn't allow it to be called ham. It has a resemblance of Canadian bacon. However, it is neither of these things.

    The lines between rubbery, perfect, and burnt are very blurred.

    Pork roll can be a tricky thing to make. You have to make sure you put cuts in it so that they don't turn into those dome popper things you used to get in goodie bags as a kid. Plus, since it's pretty thin getting it to cook properly is a challenge.

    In a world of crispy bacon, why pork roll?

    Crispy bacon is already the most perfect breakfast meat. Why would one choose the secondary meat?

    Be a leader, not a follower.

    Everyone in South Jersey raves about pork roll. So do you actually like it or do you only think you like it because everyone tells you that you do? Something to think about...

    It causes too many fights.

    Nothing causes a more passionate argument then someone calling pork roll, Taylor ham. I have witnessed many friendships end over this debate.

