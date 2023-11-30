5 New Jersey donut shops you need to check out
If you want them done right, you need to go to a true New Jersey donut shop. In fact, you don't know what a real donut is until you've had one made fresh right in front of you.
There are great donut shops all around New Jersey, but I've narrowed them down to some you need to go out of your way to check out.
Let's take a look at the five I think you need to try.
#5 Village Donut Shop, Jackson, NJ
They're open Tuesday-Sunday from 5 a.m. until they're sold out. They've also got cannolis ready to order, which gives them extra points on my list.
#4 Broad Street Dough Co. Oakhurst, NJ
One look at their website will have you craving their donuts. They've got a very wide selection of specialty donuts they make. Try their vanilla or chocolate donuts with M&M's. Or their "Nantucket" with caramel and sea salt.
#3 Main Street Donuts, Belmar, NJ
They've got you covered for all kinds of occasions. Need a gift for Valentines Day or Mothers Day? Try their Donut Bouquet. It's made with assorted glazed toppings, candies and homemade chocolates.
Or if you need to bring something over for the holidays, check out their Holiday Donut Tower.
Pick some up on your way to the beach on a warm summer day.
#2 Donuts Time Cafe, Hamilton, NJ
They ask that you pre-order for pickup or curbside pickup. Try their cannoli donut. How can you go wrong with two of the best desserts mixed together? It's filled with a scoop of their light Cannoli cream.
#1 Rabble Rise Doughnuts
Formerly known as Montclair Bread Company, this place has an insane menu. Tres Leches donut? Yep, they've got that. Maple Bacon donut? Yep, they've got that too. This is one place you absolutely need to seek out if you're a donut lover.
Donuts are loved worldwide, they don't raise eyebrows like some of these foods do outside of the US.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.
