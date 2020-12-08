5 great Christmas gifts for New Jersey pet lovers (Opinion)

These days people seem to get more excited to give Christmas gifts to their pets than their children. Kids can get quickly bored or disillusioned with a gift but your dog will undoubtedly show his appreciation over and over. Cats, maybe not as much, but cat lovers know their kitties and how they show their affection and appreciation better than the rest of us. So here is great well thought out pet gift ideas for the pet lover in your life.

1) VETSTER ($40.) It's an innovative pet wellness platform that connects the pet owner to a variety of licensed vets to book appointments at your convenience. You can make an appointment with a veterinarian or vet tech in our state at your convenience and do it virtually. At a time when many people are reluctant to venture out, it's a really convenient service for a lot of people.

2) RACHEL RAY "Nutrish" smoochies ($2.99) They're a 2020 Product of The Year Winner. It's a digestible chew treat made from apples and mint that helps their teeth and keep their breath from knocking you over when they come over to lick your face.

3) CBDistillery Man's Best Friend CBDOil Pack ($70) Apparently, humans aren't the only ones who can benefit from CBD's wellness potential. Their high quality CBD oil is made from industrial hemp and is touted as easy and safe for your pet to ingest.

4) COMFOR ZONE CALMING DIFFUSER KIT ($29.99) It's odorless and drug free. Comfort Zone products mimic your cat's natural calming signals to reduce stress and prevent unwanted behaviors that some cats are prone to engage in.

5) BIXBI LIBERTY SAMPLE BOX ($10.00) It's a sample pack of BIXBI's nutritious fresh meat dog food and other goodies like Pocket Trainers dog treats, a $10 gift certificate for BIXBIpet.com and a copy of DROOL, their magazine for dog lovers.

These are just a couple of unique ideas that the pet lover in your life may not have thought about and you might not get licked on the face, but they're sure to thank you one way or another.

