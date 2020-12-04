The 23rd annual Big Joe Christmas Eve Spectacular

There have been many changes this year because of the virus. Changes we could never expect. It’s changed the way we socialize, the way we shop, the way we school our kids, the way we work and play.

With the restrictions we are left to scramble and adjust our lives to try and recoup our normal activities and traditions. Well I’m happy to say that one tradition won’t be changing and is not being affected by the virus.

On Christmas Eve I’ll be doing my Big Joe Christmas Eve Spectacular as I have for the past 22 years. It’s one of my favorite shows that provides some old fashioned family radio entertainment.

It starts at 5 p.m. on New Jersey 101.5 and the show of course will be available on our station app, so if you know friends or relatives out of town who miss New Jersey and want to join us for Christmas Classics and Holiday Hits then tell them to download the app free.

It’s a fun show where I take your Holiday Hit requests and your dedications; fast traffic’s Bob Williams mans the New Jersey 101.5 Santa Tracking Station and tracks Santa’s progress as he makes his way here to the great Garden State.

We’ll light a rip-roaring fire and I'll read The Night Before Christmas. It’s a five hour show filled with great holiday music and holiday greetings and traditions.

I hope you get the chance to join me; it’s tradition that puts a little warm and fuzzy into your holiday. Look forward to being with you on Christmas Eve.