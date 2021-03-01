5 gadgets New Jersey’s working pet ‘parents’ NEED

Until recently, most of my working life in fact, I’ve had pets at home. And I always felt guilty leaving them home for work each day. Let’s face it, it’s New Jersey. Most people need two incomes to survive. So who is at home taking care of the pets? While the typical dog would be happy lounging in the living room until its owner comes home, it is important that pets stay active during the day, even if they’re left alone. Over the years I've heard of gadgets that I wish would’ve been around sooner. They would have alleviated a lot of my guilty feelings. I thought I’d share some of the ones that I have discovered with you. That way, you can feel more comfortable leaving your pets at home.

5 gadgets working pet 'parents' NEED

