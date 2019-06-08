45 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — June 7-9

Looking for summer fun this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Big Joe Henry LIVE from Special Olympics New Jersey Opening Ceremonies

Join New Jersey 101.5's Big Joe Henry as he broadcasts live from Special Olympics New Jersey's Summer Games Opening Ceremonies at TCNJ on Friday, June 7th at 7:00 PM! Support the Special Olympics and their athletes.

Jun 7, 2019

TCNJ

2000 Pennington Rd., Ewing, NJ 08618

Big Joe Henry at Somerset Patriots

Join New Jersey 101.5’s Big Joe Henry as he broadcasts live from TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater as the Somerset Patriots take on the York Revolution! Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the ’69 Mets PLUS the first 2,000 fans will receive a Somerset Patriots T-Shirt!

Jun 9, 2019

TD Bank Ball Park

1 Patriots Park, Bridgewater, NJ 08807

Youth Fishing Challenge 2019

NJDEP Division of Fish & Wildlife's Hooked on Fishing-Not on Drugs Program hosts its 4th annual statewide Youth Fishing Challenge (YFC) on Saturday June 8, Free Fishing Day, when no fishing license is required. Our goals are to introduce families to New Jersey's excellent fishing opportunities while encouraging youth to avoid drugs, alcohol and tobacco by fostering time spent with family and friends. Visit the website to locate a site near you.

Jun 8, 2019

Statewide, New Jersey

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Atlantic City Food Truck Festival

Following a year off in 2018, one of the Jersey Shore's favorite food festivals is making it's return to the world famous Atlantic City Boardwalk under the direction of the original organizers. Be sure to join us June 8th & 9th in scenic Brighton Park as we spend a weekend indulging in the area's top mobile cuisines. Over 25 food trucks will be on hand as festival goers listen to live music, take in a celebrity chef cooking demonstration, enjoy an ice cold beer or craft cocktail, and watch the kids partake in some of the many activities in the kids zone. Whether you come for the day or decide you need the whole weekend to taste all of the mouth watering dishes, be sure to tell your friends and mark this one on your calendar now! We hope to see you there!

Jun 8, 2019 - Jun 9, 2019

Brighton Park

Park Pl. & Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

12th Annual Paddle For A Cause

More than 100 paddlers from around the world will help raise money to fight Cancer by competing in a grueling 22.5-mile race around Absecon Island. Local athletes and fun seekers will participate in 4-mile and 8-mile fun paddles. Help make a difference in your community by becoming a business sponsor, fundraiser, paddler or spectator. Join us for an epic after party and awards banquet after the race at 4 pm on The Deck at the Golden Nugget Atlantic City.

Jun 8, 2019

Golden Nugget Atlantic City

600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Super Hero Day at Diggerland

Join us for our Super Hero Day at Diggerland! Powered by Wizard World Philadelphia Comic Con. Dress as your favorite super hero or wear a superhero shirt and get a FREE Diggelrand Arcade Card (first 300 kids with superhero costume or shirt). Cosplayers from Wizard World will be around for photo ops and interactions. Stop by the Wizard World Comic Convention table for information about Wizard World Philadelphia and giveaways.

Jun 8, 2019

100 Pinedge Drive

West Berlin, New Jersey 08901

BERGEN COUNTY

Montvale Street Fair

Non-stop music and entertainment along with family fun attractions. Over 150 exhibitors, kiddie rides & climbing wall, kids games, face painters, amusements, temp tattoos, & more. A special section with craft exhibitors & artists. Fabulous festival foods, everything from shishkabobs, kettle corn, pulled pork, sausage sandwiches to ice cream, zeppoles, funnel cakes, and Italian ices. Come eat, shop & play! Rain or Shine.

Jun 9, 2019

Paragon Dr., Montvale, NJ 07645

Fair Lawn Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

Jun 9, 2019

Fair Lawn Ave. & Plaza Rd., Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

Meadowlands Racetrack Battle for the Best Burger

Think you have the best burger in town? Impress the judges 9 for a chance to win $1,000! Fans welcome to come sample some of the best burgers in the area. There is no admission fee, fans are encouraged to purchase burgers from each food truck/restaurant. Fans can enter to win a spot at the Judging Table - 1 entry per person. 2 fans will be selected to be judges. Participants Include: * The Outslider * Little Bit Of Paradise * Fed by Ed * Carnival Concessions * South & Pine (2018 Burger Battle Champs) * 2 Guys Catering * Chris' Curbside Cravings * Bes'Dam Soup * Dr. Dors BBQ Burger Battle Details: $1500 Grand Prize, $1,000 2nd place and $500 3rd place Open to area food trucks & restaurants (limited to first 10 entrants) $100 entry fee (paid prior to June 9.)

Jun 8, 2019

Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment

1 Racetrack Dr., East Rutherford, NJ 07073

CAMDEN COUNTY

1st Annual SJ History Fair

Our inaugural South Jersey History Fair will be held on the grounds of the 1756 Gabreil Daveis Tavern Museum House. Exhibitors include historic committees and groups from counties across all of South Jersey along with several re-enactor groups. Local history and lore will be showcased through artifacts or activities along with information on how to visit the other South Jersey historic sites. Tours of the Gabreil Daveis Tavern and historic grounds will also be available. This event is completely free and open to the public! Rain Date: June 9.

Jun 8, 2019

1756 Gabreil Daveis Tavern Museum House Grounds

500 Third Ave., Glendora, NJ 08029

CAPE MAY COUNTY

New Year’s in North Wildwood Mummers Brigade & String Band Show

Both the top Mummers Brigades and top Mummers String Bands from the New Year's Day Parade in Philadelphia will entertain crowds in the pub district of North Wildwood. The excitement kicks off Friday at 6 pm with the Fancy Brigade Pub Crawl through local drinking establishments in the North Wildwood Entertainment District. A colorful Mummers parade will begin at 3 pm on Saturday at Olde New Jersey Ave where you can get up-close views of the beautiful costumes and intricate dance steps. The String Band Grand Finale begins at 4:30 pm. Rain Date: June 9. Admission is FREE, so come join in the fun and learn the famous Mummers Strut!

Jun 7, 2019 - Jun 8, 2019

North Wildwood, Wildwood, NJ 08260

Wildwood Beer Fest

The Wildwood Beer Fest is a beer tasting event to celebrate the art of locally brewed craft beer. Located in Fox Park, Ocean Avenue between E. Burk and E. Montgomery Avenues in Wildwood, NJ – in it's 5th year this festival will be equally exciting for the brew aficionado and novice alike. A ticket into the event grants you access to 100+ brews, a commemorative tasting cup, live tunes, delicious food, craft vendors and special exhibits. Beer sampling is included with your ticket, food and merchandise is available for purchase. We do ask that you drink responsibly – know your limits. Entrance will only be permitted to ticket holders 21 or older with a valid ID, no exceptions will be allowed. The festival will be broken up into two separate sessions. A ticket allows entrance into a specific timed session – festival goers are only permitted to attend one session. The two sessions will be held on Saturday June 8th, 2019 from 12 pm – 4 pm and again from 6 pm – 10 pm.

Jun 8, 2019

Fox Park

4500 Ocean Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260

Cape May Restaurant Week

Cape May Restaurant Week is an eight-day event that takes place every June. Enjoy an appetizer, entree, and dessert for $35 per person at participating restaurants.

Jun 2, 2019 - Jun 9, 2019

Participating Restaurants

513 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Weddings of East Asia

Come out to WheatonArts for a FREE & enriching afternoon steeped in traditions with “Weddings of East Asia” on June 8, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Event Center! Enjoy a full program of ceremonies, music, and dances associated with East Asian traditional weddings. Stage performances will capture various moments and abbreviated versions of several wedding ceremonies from Cambodia, China, Indonesia, The Philippines, Tibet, and Vietnam, as well as a special installation showcasing the Japanese wedding tradition of “one thousand cranes.” Admission to all WheatonArts exhibits and Artist Studio demonstrations are FREE and open to the public for the day, part of WheatonArts "Family Days! Presented by PNC Arts Alive!" The “Weddings of East Asia” performance is part of the Down Jersey Folklife Center’s “Near and Far: Arts and Cultures of East Asia” project, presented in partnership with Cumberland County Cultural and Heritage Commission and Atlantic County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs. Major support for this partnership project has been provided by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. Promotional image by Alman Li.

Jubn 8, 2019

1501 Glasstown Road

Millville, New Jersey 08332

HUDSON COUNTY

5th Annual Bayonne Hometown Fair

Happy anniversary to us! We are overjoyed to be bringing you the Fifth Annual Bayonne Hometown Fair on Bayonne’s 150th year as a City, and it is all because of you and your patronage. Thanks are not enough for the support we have received from Mayor Davis and the City Council, and with their support the 2019 Fair will be held in June: Saturday, June 8th at 11am until 8pm, and Sunday, June 9th at 12 noon until 6pm on Broadway in the heart of town, between 21st Street and 25th Street. The expanded beer garden will be back again by popular demand for our fair goers enjoyment. The Event will include Children's Rides, Games, Local Merchants, Specialty Vendors, Food Vendors, Non-profits, Musical entertainment and so much more!

Jun 8, 2019 - Jun 9, 2019

Broadway 21st - 25th St., Bayonne, NJ 07002

Secaucus Street Fair

3 day street fair featuring rides, games, free musical entertainment, free face painting, magicians, clowns, strolling entertainers, craft and merchandise vendors and food galore. There is something for everyone!

Jun 7, 2019 - Jun 9, 2019

1291 Paterson Plank Rd., Secaucus, NJ 07094

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Hidden Gardens of Lambertville Tour

Kalmia Club's 23rd annual self-guided walking tour highlights eight of Lambertville's most elegant, glorious and elusive hidden gardens, including native plant gardens certified by Lambertville Goes Wild. Proceeds assist with community outreach and annual scholarship programs for local young women. The tour begins from the historic pink Kalmia Clubhouse. More information and tickets ($20 advance, $25 day of) are available online. Rain or Shine.

Jun 8, 2019

Kalmia Club

39 York St., Lambertville, NJ 08530

MERCER COUNTY

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

An eclectic group of six students competes in the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words in hopes of winning the ultimate prize – attending the National Spelling Bee in Washington, DC. Six spellers enter, intent on never hearing the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Only one speller will leave with the prize. But at least the losers get a juice box! This is a hilarious ride, complete with audience participation. Please note: ONLY the matinee performances are family friendly. Fridays, June 7 & 14, 2019 at 8pm Saturdays, June 8 & 15 at 8pm Sundays, June 9 & 16 at 2pm By Maurer Productions OnStage.

Jun 7, 2019 - Jun 16, 2019

The Kelsey Theatre

1200 Old Trenton Rd., West Windsor, NJ 08550

New Jersey Baseball: From the Cradle to the Major Leagues, 1855–1915

Beginning in June of 2019, Morven Museum & Garden will host an exhibit on New Jersey baseball, 1855-1915 which will tell the story of the state’s important role in the history of early organized baseball through artifacts, text, images and other visuals. The exhibit will describe the nature of the first New Jersey baseball clubs, the differences between 19th century baseball and the modern game and cover areas of special interest such as the African-American experience and women’s participation. The exhibit will be interactive and will also offer educational opportunities plus demonstrations with hands-on possibilities. Simultaneous with opening the exhibit, Morven will publish a companion book which will bring the story of early New Jersey baseball to a wider audience and allow for more in depth understanding.

Starting Jun 7, 2019

55 Stockton Street

Princeton, New Jersey 08540

Occupational Therapy Associates of Princeton Open House

Come out to celebrate OTAP's 15 year anniversary! Free Pediatric Occupational Therapy evaluations, games, prizes, and some snacks! You will have the opportunity to meet and engage with our wonderful staff, discuss treatment options, and your kids will have a great time doing so! Also, we will be discussing our upcoming summer groups! We hope to see you there!

Jun 9, 2019

219 Wall Street

Princeton, New Jersey 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Feria de Sevilla

Spend an afternoon in Spain at the "Feria de Sevilla", with Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre - NJ's premiere Spanish Dance & Flamenco dance company. Experience the vibrant colors, sights, sounds, tastes and smells of Seville, Spain at this joyful event, presented in collaboration with Woodbridge Township, Woodbridge Merchants Downtown Alliance, UPS and Atlantic tomorrow's office. Enjoy colorful costumes, dances by Alborada's professional company, joyous live music, clicking castanets, stomping feet, delicious foods and drink, children's arts & crafts, ALL Spanish Style! Admission to this colorful and exciting festival is FREE! Rain Date: June 23.

Jun 9, 2019

Parker Press Park

400 Rahway Ave., Woodbridge, NJ 07095

Polish Heritage Festival 2019

Polish Heritage Festival is a tradition of over 40 years! It is a great occasion to demonstrate pride in our cultural heritage and to share this moment with others. Celebrate our Polish-American heritage, enjoy live music and great authentic Polish food. The festival has two main goals. One is to celebrate and preserve our culture and the other is to use the festival proceeds toward scholarship funds for our Polish-American youth.

Jun 9, 2019

Middlesex County Fairgrounds

655 Cranbury Rd., East Brunswick, NJ 08816

Strawberry Festival

Join us to celebrate everyone’s favorite red fruit: the STRAWBERRY! Strawberry Festival Weekends are filled with dozens of activities and attractions, vendors, food, and lots of family fun. Nothing says the beginning of summer like sweet, fresh picked Jersey strawberries … Come early and enjoy the fun!

Jun 8, 2019 - Jun 9, 2019

VonThun Farms, South Brunswick

505 Ridge Rd., Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852

Celebrate Middlesex County 2019

Join us at the 3rd annual Celebrate Middlesex County on June 8th at Roosevelt Park from 10am – 4pm. This free, family-friendly event will showcase the unique programs, services and people of Middlesex County government. Come out and enjoy delicious food from local vendors, live music from the Ray Anderson Band, games and activities, Touch-a-Truck, roller skating, a performance by children’s entertainer Mr. Ray, a fishing derby, and much more! We hope to see you there!

Jun 8, 2019

Roosevelt Park

151 Parsonage Rd., Edison, NJ 08837

Clean Water Action's 33rd Annual Conference, "Unity and Action NOW"

Clean Water Action's 33rd annual conference will be an action-packed day of environmental and social justice speakers, unity, action, and more on Saturday, June 8th at Wardlaw+Hartidge School in Edison, NJ. The conference will feature plenaries, breakout sessions, networking lunch, green vendors, and more! Keynote Speaker: Official from Governor Murphy’s Administration TBA Featured Speakers Include: Jim Johnson, Brennan Center for Justice. Andrea McChristian, Esq., New Jersey Institute for Social Justice. Rev. Eric Dobson, Fair Share Housing Center. Sue Altman, South Jersey Women for Progressive Change. New Jersey residents, community and organizational leaders, scientists, policymakers, business thinkers, educators, and students who are focused on creating more resilient, sustainable and healthy communities. will be in attendance and so should you! Come learn about the issues and see how you can join the campaigns to fight environmental injustice. And, as always, there will be a delicious zero-waste lunch!

Jun 8, 2019

Wardlaw-Hartridge

1295 Inman Ave., Edison, NJ 08820

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Bayshore Greek Fest

You too can be Greek for a day at the #BayshoreGreekFestival at Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church! Our festival gives us the opportunity to open our arms, our hearts, and our kitchens as we share our culture with you! Join us on the church grounds for delicious food, fun and dancing! Greek food & Homemade Pastries -Specialty Booths -Live Greek music and dancing -Food Demonstrations -Amusement Park Games & Rides Follow us on Instagram for all the latest updates! Being Greek means relishing the world around you and enjoying life to its fullest.

Jun 6, 2019 - Jun 9, 2019

Kimisis Tis Theotokou

20 Hillcrest Rd., Holmdel, NJ 07733

Lakewood BlueClaws Wizards and Wands Night

The BlueClaws, South Atlantic League affiliate of the Phillies, will celebrate Wizards and Wands Night as we go back to Hogwarts and enjoy post-game fireworks!

Jun 7, 2019

FirstEnergy Park

2 Stadium Wy., Lakewood, NJ 08701

Rally for the Rivers Eco-Fest

Celebrate the Navesink and Shrewsbury Rivers by attending this family-friendly event that includes hands-on educational activities! This family-friendly event is made possible with support from Metrovation and the Rumson Environmental Commission. The event will include river seining, face painting, yoga, kid's crafts, ribbon dancing, live music​, and more! Children can join the fun by getting their Environmental Passport stamped by visiting activity stations. Kids can travel among environmental activities covering everything from seining and sail trimming to rain gardens and Sea Change Storytime. Completed passports can be redeemed for free giveaways from local businesses throughout June!

Jun 8, 2019

1 Lafayette St., Rumson, New Jersey 07760

MORRIS COUNTY

Boonton Arts - Dog Days of Summer 2019 Opening Reception

Boonton Arts - Dog Days of Summer kicks off June 7 at 5:30, with a leash cutting in front of the Dog Days of Summer mural located at Church and Main Street. They say that every dog has it's day, in Boonton they get the whole summer! Over 150 dog and cat sculptures will be on exhibit until September 29, up and down the entire length of Main Street, Boonton. The participating artists include past year favorites and some inspiring new talent to make this year's pack really something to see! Boonton Arts includes younger artists too, with more than 80 sculptures created by local elementary and high school students. Be sure to visit our one of a kind downtown to enjoy these incredible sculptures! All dog sculptures are available for adoption at Boonton Arts Etsy page, for a donation benefiting NorthStar Pet Rescue, local schools, and future art projects in the community. Like us on Facebook.

Jun 7, 2019

Main Street

Church & Main St., Boonton, NJ 07005

9th Annual Groove in the Grove Indie Music Festival

Bringing you the best regional Songwriters, some favorites, some new discoveries. Always great music, food and FUN! Kicking back on the grounds of a beautiful park listening to great music, drinking a cold one and hanging out with friends – sounds like the perfect Saturday! Music lovers, songwriters, musicians and anyone who enjoys spending a relaxing afternoon outdoors will enjoy this family-friendly Music Festival! Bask in the sun or cool down in the shade while grooving to some awesome tunes! Visit the website for up-to-date festival details. Admission just $15/Adult, $12/Seniors & Students, Under 18 FREE. Rain or shine!! Huge pavilion and/or the Cultural Center. Bring your lawn chairs & blankets - no pets or coolers, please!

Jun 8, 2019

Vasa park

1 Vasa Dr., Budd Lake, NJ 07840

New Jersey Fairy Fair

The New Jersey Annual Fairy Fair is for Adults and children. Come dressed up or not, Meet the Fairy’s and enjoy the Live Music, Food Vendors, 100 Vendors, Kids activities, Face Painter, Healers, Readers. Vendors and Crafters of all kinds. Clothing, Purses, Accessories, Jewelry, children’s items, Tapestries, Metal Ware, Crystals and Stones, Essential Oils, Candles, Soaps, Incense. Featuring Readers of Tarot Cards, Angel cards, fairy Cards, Oracle, Mediumship, Nagual (Mayan) Energy Healers, Access Bars, Massage, Reiki.

Jun 9, 2019

Glenburn Pavillion

211 Hamburg Tpk., Riverdale, NJ 07457

Strawberry Festival

Indulge in an assortment of strawberry treats including homemade strawberry ice cream, strawberry shortcakes, strawberry milkshakes, strawberry lemonade slushies, strawberry sundaes, strawberry pies, strawberry rhubarb pies, strawberry fudge and more. Children can also enjoy pony rides, playing in the corn kingdom, moon bounce, wagon train rides, and tractor drawn scenic wagon rides.

Jun 8, 2019 - Jun 9, 2019

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester Township, NJ 07930

The Farm Know-How Day

Get a first-hand look in-depth at Fosterfields Farm. Visit drop-in stations at the creamery, the icehouse and the Willows. Stop into the farmhouse to see and smell what’s cooking.

Jun 8, 2019

Fosterfields Living Historical Farm

73 Kahdena Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

Arts & Crafts by the Sea l

The Seaside Heights Business Improvement District is proud to be hosting the 16th Annual "Arts & Crafts by the Sea l". The event will be located on Seaside Heights Classic American Boardwalk, between Dupont and Carteret Avenues. We are currently still accepting applications for vendors with handmade merchandise.

Jun 8, 2019

Seaside Heights Boardwalk

Dupont to Carteret Aves., Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Young Eagles Flights Rally

Free flights for children 8 years old to 17. Ocean County Airport Register on Youngeaglesday.com. Call Gene at 732-600-6506.

Jun 8, 2019

101 Airport Rd

Berkeley Township, New Jersey 08721

PASSAIC COUNTY

Ringwood Manor Vintage Marketplace With Food Trucks

The marketplace will feature vendors selling antiques, collectibles, and vintage items such as coins, U.S. and world stamps, comic books, toys, military items, currency, trains, sports and non-sports cards from the early 20th century, watches, clocks, jewelry, furniture, records, and more. While visitors shop, there will also be live performances from jazz and acoustic musicians. Tasty treats will be plentiful from the variety of gourmet food trucks on site, serving empanadas, ice cream and more. There is no cost to enter the antiques & vintage marketplace, but there is a $5 per in-state car parking fee, and $7 per car out-of-state parking fee to enter Ringwood State Park. Additionally a certified appraiser will be performing verbal antiques appraisals between noon and 5 pm. He will look at any and all items, with the exception of antiquities (items more than 700 years old) for $10 an item, but no more than two items per person. No appointments are necessary.

Jun 9, 2019

Ringwood State Park

1304 Sloatsburg Rd., Ringwood, NJ 07456

SOMERSET COUNTY

Big Yellow Van at Somerset Patriots

Join the Jersey Prize team at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday, June 8th at 5:00 PM before the Somerset Patriots take on the York Revolution! Celebrate Revolutionary Spirit Night where the first 2,000 fans will receive a special patriotic baseball!

Jun 8, 2019

TD Bank Ball Park

1 Patriots Park, Bridgewater, NJ 08807

Lebanese Festival

St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church is hosting its 34th Annual Lebanese Festival on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6 -10:00 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 12-11:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 12-10:00 p.m. on their church grounds located at 526 Easton Avenue, on the corner of Franklin Boulevard, in Somerset, New Jersey. Better known as a Mahrajan, our Festival is a great outdoor gathering of families, friends and neighbors for authentic Middle Eastern food, music, dance and culture. Traditional Lebanese foods such as falafel, shawarma (gyro), hummus, shish kabob, spinach pies, tabouhli, stuffed grape leaves and much more will be featured at the Festival. Plus, this year our vegetarian selections will also be vegan! In addition, there will be a large assortment of Middle Eastern pastries to indulge in such as baklawa, mamool, nammoora, and ghraybeh. For entertainment, there will be live music featuring a different singer each day. Performing on Friday evening will be Eddie Osama. On Saturday, singer Ayad Atallah will perform, and on Sunday, Jad Rahme will be singing both traditional and popular songs from Lebanon. For everyone’s enjoyment, there will be dancing, as well as folkloric dance performances. In addition, there will be souvenirs, games of chance, raffles and prizes.

Jun 7, 2019 - Jun 9, 2019

526 Easton Ave & Corner of Franklin Blvd.

Somerset, New Jersey 08873

SUSSEX COUNTY

Lafayette Day

Lafayette Township will host its annual Lafayette Day at the Lafayette Park. The event features fun entertainment for the whole family. This year we will step back in time to a 1960's era theme. Come dressed in groovy attire or as your favorite representation of the 60's and enter our costume contest and win a prize. Live bands throughout the day, bounce houses for the kids, pony rides, local vendors, food, local craft beer, games and so much more. Lots of free giveaways. There is something for everyone. Rain Date: June 9.

Jun 8, 2019

Lafayette Day

115 Rt. 15, Lafayette, NJ 07848

UNION COUNTY

Westfield Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

Jun 8, 2019

Downtown Westfield, Westfield, NJ 07090

Strides4Strength: A Walk to End Domestic Violence

Join the YWCA Union County for the Fourth Annual Strides4Strength: A Walk to End Domestic Violence. Every step raises awareness and all event proceeds support the YWCA Union County's Domestic Violence Programs. The event is free for children under 12 & furry friends. Register today at https://ywcas4s.eventbrite.com. A special thank you to our Premier Sponsor, Infineum, and our Walk Supporters, BW Nice, Dewberry, Valley Bank, and zbt Certified Public Accounting & Consulting, LLC. for helping make Strides4Strength another success in its fourth year! The YWCA Union County has been serving the community for 99 years and is the only agency in Union County that provides an emergency domestic violence shelter, in addition to supportive and transitional housing, counseling, legal advocacy and representation, children's services, 24-hour crisis intervention and more. All YWCA services are free and confidential.

Jun 9, 2019

Nomahegan Park

1107 Springfield Ave., Cranford, NJ 07016

Arboretum Explorers: Passaic River/Great Swamp Paddle

This tour is sponsored by Reeves-Reed Arboretum. Bordering Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge, this section of the Passaic River boasts beautiful scenery and plenty of wildlife. You'll feel at one with nature as the river's twists and turns carry you deeper into the refuge's soul. We'll even portage over a beaver dam and check out their amazing handiwork. Led by an ACA (American Canoe Association) certified kayak instructor from Kayak East, this tour is rated “Easy” meaning no experience is necessary. Great for paddlers of any skill level. Photographers, bird-watchers and families that want to get outside and enjoy nature will love it! Plan to meet at the Passaic River in Bernards Township at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the tour for boat fit. Directions and additional information will be provided upon registration. Registration is required; see website. Note: Paddlers ages < 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Children < 13 years must share a tandem kayak with an adult.

Jun 9, 2019

Reeves-Reed Arboretum

165 Hobart Ave., Summit, NJ 07901

WARREN COUNTY

Czig Meister Brewing Company 3 Year Anniversary & Craft Market

Hot off the heels of Hackettstown Maifest 2019, Czig Meister Brewing is celebrating their 3rd anniversary. The craft artisan market hosted by Marketspace Vendor Events is free to the public. There will be special anniversary bottle releases, live music, local food, and discounts on merchandise. This event is free to attend, family-friendly, and dogs are permitted in the tasting room and outdoor biergarten. If you are interested in becoming a vendor go to website.

Jun 8, 2019

Czig Meister Brewing Company

106 Valentine St., Hackettstown, NJ 07840

ParkFest

Enjoy a day in the park with live music, art and history at a Morris Canal lock site. Free admission, held rain or shine. Also featuring "Authors Alley" to meet NJ authors, classic cars, history films, food trucks, vendors, kids' activities, and the Warren County History Museum will be open. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the music. Presented by Warren County Parks Foundation & Morris Canal Committee. Learn more at our website.

Jun 8, 2019

Bread Lock Park

2627 Rt. 57, Stewartsville, NJ 08886

Strawberry Festival

Join us to celebrate everyone’s favorite red fruit: the STRAWBERRY! Strawberry Festival Weekends are filled with dozens of activities and attractions, vendors, food, and lots of family fun. Nothing says the beginning of summer like sweet, fresh picked Jersey strawberries … Come early and enjoy the fun!

Jun 8, 2019 - Jun 9, 2019

VonThun Farms

438 Rt. 57 W., Washington, NJ 07882