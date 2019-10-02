400 pairs of panties stolen — Do you recognize these people?

Evesham PD is looking for the public’s help in identifying a woman and two men who they say brazenly walked into a Victoria’s Secret and stole over $4,000 worth of underwear. This was about 7:30 pm on Wednesday September 25 on Route 73 South.

Police say one served as a lookout while the other two stuffed a Xios bag full of undergarments. Authorities say the same three are believed to have pulled similar heists in Queens and Yonkers, NY so they’d really like to find them.

If you think you recognize them contact Evesham PD at 856-983-1116 or there’s their tip line at 856-983-4699. Furthermore you can email tips to Facebook@Eveshampd.org or text them via ETPDTIP to 847411.

