4 NJ State Police troop cars damaged in Route 78 crash

🚨 A tractor trailer drifted into the shoulder of Route 78 near Exit 13 hitting a troop car

🚨 The troop car went into another parked in front of it in a chain reaction crash

UNION TOWNSHIP (Hunterdon) — Four New Jersey State Police troop cars were damaged in a crash on Route 78 Wednesday afternoon.

A tractor trailer collided with a box truck in the eastbound lanes near Exit 13 (Route 173) in Union Township around 1:50 p.m., according to State Police Detective Jeffrey Lebron. The tractor trailer continued moving and hit the troop car parked in the right shoulder for a traffic stop.

The impact caused the troop car to rear end another parked in front of it which then went into a third car, according to Lebron.

One of the troopers suffered minor injuries and was sent to a hospital for treatment. Lebron did not disclose additional information about charges in the crash.

Traffic was delayed through the area for much of the afternoon commute as only the far left lane was open during the initial investigation and cleanup.

