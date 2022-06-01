4 charged in BB gun attack in Atlantic City, NJ

ATLANTIC CITY — Four Pennsylvania men have been arrested and charged after reportedly injuring a victim with a BB gun in Atlantic City last month.

Officers arrived on the scene at North Arkansas Avenue just before 7 p.m. on May 30. The victim told them he was struck by either a BB pellet fired by a gun or hit by the gun itself.

The victim told police four men drove away in a white Nissan Altima.

The suspected vehicle was located a short distance away at the intersection of Michigan and Arctic avenues.

Police searching the car found two airsoft pellet guns as well as a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine.

Atlantic City police also found a “ghost gun,” a firearm that does not have a serial number, making it difficult to trace.

Arrested were Isaiah Burns, 27, Damian Maestre, 23, and Joshua Carrion, also 23, all from Philadelphia, and Owen Ricketts, 23 from Morrisville, PA.

They have been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun), possession of a ghost gun, transporting a weapon without a permit or license, transporting a weapon without a serial number, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and conspiracy to unlawfully possess a weapon.

Ricketts was also charged with simple assault with a weapon (airsoft gun), two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The four remain in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

