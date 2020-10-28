3rd county accuses HVAC tech of spying on girls in restrooms

An HVAC tech employed for eight years by a company that does work at schools faces additional charges in Gloucester County after already being accused of secretly recording students in Camden and Cape May counties.

Gregory Mahley, 51, of West Deptford, was first charged in September with endangering the welfare of a child and invasion of privacy after the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said he installed a mirror on the interior doors at the Glen Landing Middle School in Gloucester Township.

Police said they found video on devices in his home and in his work truck. A review of the video by Gloucester Township and the prosecutor's office led Cape May prosecutors to file 10 similar charges against Mahley.

The investigation found that he had worked at the Cape May County Technical High School, the Middle Township school district, and the administrative office of the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority, according to the Cape May Prosecutor's Office. The video from the technical high school was recorded Oct. 15, 2013, March 20, 2014, and April 22, 2014.

In the latest complaints, Gloucester County Acting Prosecutor Christine Hoffman said Mahley "surreptitiously recorded juvenile females utilizing bathroom facilities" at "various locations in Gloucester County." Hoffman did not say when he made the recordings or at which locations.

He was served on Tuesday with criminal complaints at the Camden County Correctional Facility where he is being held on the previous charges.

Police said all the previous locations where video was recorded have been checked and no additional mirrors or recording devices were found.

