300-year-old NJ property reopens as chic hotel & restaurant

Here in New Jersey, we have no shortage of properties that have been around for centuries and something about them is truly magical.

You may have heard of the Stockton Inn and it is no exception.

Nestled against the banks of the Delaware River, this gorgeous piece of history has been around since 1710 and was always an important historical structure in New Jersey.

Although it has served many purposes over the years, for the past 7, it sat dark, with doubts of what it would ever be, if anything at all. And now it’s finally come back to life and it’s something you will not want to miss.

A wonderful new destination at 1 Main St. in Hunterdon County in charming Stockton, the Stockton Inn sits proudly within a little town with a population of only 500 residents.

Over the years, this building has seen it all – it even operated as a speakeasy during Prohibition. And now, according to NJDIGS, after a long renovation, it’s stepping into a new era thanks to Steven Grabowski and Cheryl Olsten, who also own the neighboring Stockton Market.

The restoration brought nine rooms spread across three buildings: the original inn and two carriage houses. You’ll have to wait a bit to book a stay since hotel reservations start next month, but in the meantime, they’ve opened their first restaurant, Dog & Deer, on Sept. 12.

It’s casual but elevated, with highlights like the D&D patty melt and the crab and artichoke gratin. There’s also a raw bar, and if you’re into craft cocktails, you’ll love their menu crafted by Brian Miller of Death & Co.

Plus, they’re serving up local brews from Odd Bird Brewing. The vibe is relaxed, with outdoor seating by a waterfall – perfect for a cozy evening out.

And that’s not all. The second restaurant, The Finch, is coming later this month, offering an intimate dining experience with only 13 tables.

Keep an eye on their Instagram, to stay in the loop as this historic spot continues its transformation.

