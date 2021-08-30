3 staffers molested girl at Red Bank, NJ restaurants, cops say

Three men are accused of repeated sexual contact with an underage female at two Red Bank restaurants where they all worked together.

Trinidad Mendez-Romero, 31, of Tinton Falls, and 34-year-old Eduardo Jimenez-Berdejo, of Red Bank, were indicted by a Monmouth County Grand jury on two counts each of third-degree endangering the welfare of child and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

Jesus E. Reyes-Rodriguez, 35, of Red Bank, was indicted on one count each of the same charges, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Prosecutors did not publicly identify the restaurants where they worked.

The charges are in connection with multiple incidents with an underage female at two restaurants, Linskey said, over a more than eight-month span from June 2020 to early February.

Mendez-Romero and Jimenez-Berdejo both were arrested in February.

