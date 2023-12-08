Two nurses, medical resident stabbed at Newark, NJ hospital

🚨 2 nurses and a medical resident were attacked at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

🚨They were meeting with the suspect when the attack unfolded

🚨All are in stable condition

NEWARK — Two nurses and a medical resident were stabbed at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center Friday morning during a visit with a patient.

Newark police said a woman was visiting a patient in the pediatric intensive care unit around 7:10 a.m. when she got into a fight with the there staff members and used a "cutting implement" on the nurses.

Police, assisted by hospital security, arrested Firdousi A. Abdul-Hakim, 37. Police charged her with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

All three staffers are in stable condition, according to police.

The hospital said no patients or visitors were injured in the incident.

The fight was triggered by a domestic dispute, according to the hospital.

Note: The story has been updated to reflect a correction by Newark police that two nurses and a medical resident were stabbed.



This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

