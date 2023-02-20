3 NJ towns somehow made a list of the USA’s most glamorous

When I think of my favorite cities in New Jersey, I think how much I appreciate their quaint architecture, their proximity to the beach, all of the wonderful restaurants they have to offer.

But I’ve never in my life, thought of a New Jersey city, as “glamorous“. Have you? A new and interesting study came out ahead of New York Fashion Week.

LawnStarter decided to rank 2023’s Most Glamorous Cities.

They’re looking at the cities in the country that serve up the most ritz and glitz.

Here’s how they came up with a listing of all of these glamorous cities. They compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on six categories broken down into 39 “glam factors.” They include metrics like the share of million-dollar homes, access to Michelin-starred restaurants, and the number of exclusive yacht clubs.

Now that you’ve heard what the top 200 listings are based on, you still can’t figure out which New Jersey towns are considered some of the most glamorous in the entire country, right?

Well, neither could I so let’s just cut to the chase: They’re Newark, Jersey City and Paterson.

And I know you’re thinking that you don’t consider those cities glamorous but when you look at some of the other rankings of the other towns that made it you’ll understand why these cities ended up in the top 200.

To no one’s surprise, New York City was ranked the number one most glamorous city in the country. And I’ll give you an example of how the numbers worked out.

Their overall score, adding up all of their metrics was 69.89. Their status and wealth rank was #1, clubs, ranked #1, fine dining rank, also #1.

Interestingly, they only ranked number 61 of these top 200 glamorous cities for beauty. (also not surprisingly, Miami, the fourth most glamorous city in the country came in number one in that category.)

New York City also ranked number one in fashion and entertainment. All of those number ones put them at the top of the list.

I’ll show you how our NJ towns ranked, in comparison.

#111 Newark

Overall score: 7.92

Status and Wealth: 139.

Clubs: 93.

Fine Dining: 26.

Beauty: 51..

Fashion:141.

Entertainment: 139.

#135 Jersey City

Overall score: 6.28.

For Status and Wealth: 96.

For Clubs, 93.

Fine Dining: 33.

Beauty 174.

Fashion: 121

Fashion and Entertainment: 158

#180 Paterson

Overall score: 4.25.

Status and Wealth: 198.

Clubs: 105.

Fine Dining: 9.

Beauty: 172.

Fashion: 182

Entertainment: 196.

For the complete list click here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

