3 New Jersey ZIP codes among the country’s ‘hottest’ in 2023

Three areas of the Garden State make Realtor.com's 2023 list of the 50 hottest ZIP codes in the U.S.

The "hottest" spots, according to the real-estate listings website, are those where for-sale properties are in the most demand and spend the least amount time on the market.

Homes in the hottest ZIPs tend to be larger than the U.S. average, the site notes. Six of the 10 hottest ZIP codes are in the Northeast; the other four are in the Midwest.

The No. 1 spot was taken by Gahanna, Ohio (in the Columbus area). Properties spent a median amount of 13 days on the market. The median listing price in June was $389,000.

Realtor.com's list is limited to one zip code per metropolitan area.

NJ ZIP codes in Realtor.com's Top 50

No. 3 07450 (Ridgewood, Bergen County)

⚫ Median listing price in June: $918,000

⚫ Median days on market: 18

⚫ Out-of-market viewers: 18%

No. 19 08080 (Sewell, part of Mantua Twp. in Gloucester County)

⚫ Median listing price: $390,000

⚫ Median days on market: 26

No. 38 08520 (Hightstown, Mercer County)

⚫ Median listing price: $491,000

⚫ Median days on market: 25

