29 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Sept. 7-9

ATLANTIC COUNTY

The Atlantic City Seafood Festival

The Atlantic City Seafood Festival will feature over 40 different local and regional seafood restaurants and purveyors who will serve up their favorite seafaring dishes. Programming for the festival includes Children's activities and amusements, live Sand Sculpting, a Kids Sand Sculpting area, a Butterfly Garden, Live Music, Complimentary Demos and Seminars, The Great Brews of NJ Tasting Tent, a Crab Cake Eating Competition, the Chowder Cook-Off benefiting the Community Food Bank of New Jersey and a Pet Costume Contest hosted by The Humane Society of Atlantic County, just to name a few. There will be a new Ocean & Marine Conservation speaker series in which a variety of experts on this topic will help educate our attendees on the importance of Ocean and Marine Conservation! $10 per person, kids 12 and under FREE. Onsite parking is available $10 per car. For more details, visit the website or contact Jon Henderson by phone or email.

Date: Sept 8, 2018 - Sept 9, 2018

Location: Bader Field

Albany Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Italian American Festival

Named one of New Jersey's Best Fall Festivals by CBS New York, the Mercer County Italian American Festival features Italian and Italian American music, food, arts, crafts, products, displays, memorabilia, presentations, amusement rides, fireworks, bocce and much more! Check the website for times.

Date: Sept 7, 2018 - Sept 9, 2018

Location: Burlington County Fairgrounds

1990 Jacksonville-Jobstown Rd., corner of Rt. 206 S., Columbus, NJ 08022

Wood Street Fair

Over 200 juried crafters in this 44-year-old street fair in Burlington's Historic District, including tours of historic sites such as the Revel House, the oldest house in Burlington County. Great food, music, and fantastic shopping for unique crafts.

Date: Sept 8, 2018

Location: Wood St., Burlington City, NJ 08016

6th Annual Wiffle Ball Cup

Perkins Center’s Wiffle Ball Cup is the largest event featured on the Evergreen Lawn in Moorestown. The day features family friendly competition with the Wiffle Ball Cup and Corn Hole tournament. While on deck, enjoy concessions, art activities, and more! All funds raised through the event support the community arts & education programs and services at Perkins Center for the Arts, a 501 (c)3 organization.

Date: Sept 8, 2018

Location: Perkins Center for the Arts

395 Kings Hwy., Moorestown, NJ 08057

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Beauty Beyond Nature: The Glass Art of Paul Stankard

This exhibition, organized by the Robert M. Minkoff Foundation and guest curated by Andrew Page for the Robert M. Minkoff Foundation, celebrates the botanical sculptures of an American master, artist Paul Stankard. Stankard’s accomplishments come to life in this remarkable exhibition drawn from the definitive collection of Robert Minkoff, showcasing Stankard’s evolution and major developments from his first attempts at a paperweight to his most complex assemblages. Located in the Museum of American Glass at WheatonArts.

Date: Sept 8, 2018

Location: 1501 Glasstown Rd., Millville, NJ 08332

ESSEX

Dinner Under The Stars

On alternating Fridays, the Bloomfield Center Alliance will host its 2018 Dinner Under The Stars series. During those dates, Washington Street will shut down to traffic and several surrounding restaurants will set up an outdoor escape for alfresco dining and live music. Event time: 6-10.

Date: Sept 7, 2018

Location: 55 Washington St., Bloomfield, NJ 07003

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

3rd Annual Vendor & Craft Fair

Hearts United Against Cancer hosts their 3rd Annual Vendor & Craft Fair to raise funds and awareness for their non-profit. This organization's mission is to deliver comfort and support to men, women, and children battling cancer. The Fair will host over 50 vendors and crafters who will have various items for sale. Free Admission and the event features an amazing Basket Auction. Come out to support a wonderful organization based right in Southern New Jersey.

Date: Sept 8, 2018

Location: Pitman United Methodist Church

758 N. Broadway, Pitman, NJ 08071

HUDSON COUNTY

Hoboken Italian Festival

The 92nd Annual Hoboken Italian Festival emulates the "Feast of the Madonna Dei Martiri" which began in 1399 in Molfetta, Italy. The Festival has become an annual Hoboken waterfront extravaganza with international foods, music, fantastic fireworks display, large crowds, picturesque landscapes and a unique "blessing of the feet" The event also features amusement rides. The Madonna is carried through the streets of Hoboken on Saturday afternoon followed by blessing of the feet. Vendors line the street with a variety of foods and a beer & wine garden. Thursday & Friday 6 - 11 pm, Saturday & Sunday 11 am - 11 pm.

Date: Sept 6, 2018 - Sept 9, 2018

Location: Frank Sinatra Dr., Hoboken, NJ 07030

Bridge Arts Festival

The Bridge Arts Festival is a celebration of music, arts and culture. Key festival elements include an artist vendor market, free kids craft corner, food truck row and two stages of entertainment featuring music and dance performances.

Date: Sept 8, 2018

Location: Mayor Dennis P Collins Park

W. 1st St., Bayonne, NJ 07002

History Alive

Speranza Theatre Company is proud to present the History Alive written by Jennie Contuzzi and Directed by Mikaela Kafka. History Alive is an original historical play in collaboration with JC Cultural Affairs playing at The Apple Tree House, 298 Academy St, Jersey City, NJ 07306. Just a short walk from the Journal Square PATH and Transportation Center. Join us for performances on September 7th @ 6:30pm & 8pm, September 8th @ 11am, 1pm, 5pm, & 7pm, September 9th @ 11am, 1pm, 5pm, & 7pm. All performances are FREE and are family friendly. This is a 30-minute, site-specific show. The audience will move throughout the house with the actors.

Date: Sept 7, 2018 - Sept 9, 2018

Location: 298 Academy St., Jersey City, NJ 07306

Monticello Ave Street Festival

The Monticello Avenue Street Festival will be a wonderful day for Jackson Hill. Located between Harrison and Jewett Avenues the festival will be filled with great cultural and family friendly activities featuring Mainstage performances offering diverse entertainment for the whole family and a special children's area featuring games, balloon art, face painting, and a petting zoo with pony rides. An exciting event is added this year: We will attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the world's longest Soul Train line. We hope to draw a massive crowd to put Jackson Hill and Jersey City in the record books.

Date: Sept 8, 2018

Location: Monticello Ave between Harrison and Jewett Ave

Monticello Ave., Jersey City, NJ 07304

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Flemington Opa! Greek Festival

The Flemington Opa! Festival is west Central Jersey's big cultural family event, featuring food, shopping, fun, and entertainment. It was voted for the past three years as the "Best Foodie Event" in Hunterdon. Enjoy delicious Greek fare indoors or outside under the tent. The menu features classic oven baked items and also popular grill selections such as souvlaki and gyros. A Taverna will feature Greek and domestic wine and beer. Cafe features include Greek pastries and coffee. In addition to the food, there will be amusement games for the family to enjoy, pony rides, as well as Greek folk dancing entertainment and Greek Music. The Vendor fair offers shopping. 5-10 pm Friday, Noon-10pm Sat., Noon-7pm Sun. Parking is free. A portion of admission donations will support the charity efforts of the parish.

Date: Sept 7, 2018 - Sept 9, 2018

Location: St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church

85 Voorhees Corner Rd., Flemington, NJ 08822

Garden State Sheep Breeders 24th Annual Sheep and Fiber Festival

Featuring sheep shows, vendors, crafts, exhibits, sheepdog herding, demos, food, breed display, children's activities, classes and fleece show & sale. Open to the public. $5/Person; $10/Car; $15/Two Day Car Pass.

Date: Sept 8, 2018 - Sept 9, 2018

Location: Hunterdon County Fairgrounds

1207 Rt. 179, Lambertville, NJ 08350

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Asbury Park Oysterfest

The Annual Asbury Park Oysterfest is back and better than ever! What's the perfect recipe for a cool weekend in hottest town at the Jersey Shore? Start with fresh seafood and other culinary delights, add a dash of music, and a pinch of surprises and you have Asbury Park's Oysterfest, a three-day culinary event you don't want to miss. This year's event will be held in Bradley Park in front of the Historic Paramount Theatre and Convention Hall.

Date: Sept 7, 2018 - Sept 9, 2018

Location: Bradley Park

101 5th Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Trucktoberfest

Join in on the fun as some of the most regarded food trucks park and dish out exciting cuisine! Come and explore unique treasures from various craft vendors selling handmade products, and more! Entry to the park is $3, and children under 12 are free. Prices for food and crafts vary per vendor.

Date: Sept 8, 2018

Location: Monmouth Park Racetrack

175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport, NJ 07757

Annual Kites at the Pier Festival

Join us for some great family fun! Featuring kite flyers from all areas of the eastern seaboard flying their most incredible creations! Every kind of kite imaginable will be at the festival. Kites of all shapes and sizes., Join us for some great family fun – including both kids AND parents – in the Running of the Bols competition where bragging rights will be awarded to parents and their kids as each group vies to earn this prestigious title! A favorite way to play with the wind, each competitor latches on to an 8 foot diameter parachute-kite and runs head first into the wind from a starting line to the finish line – an exhausting and exciting time!

Date: Sept 8, 2018

Location: Pier Village - Festival Plaza

Ocean Ave and Centennial Dr., Long Branch, NJ 07740

Central Jersey Irish Festival

Since it rained the entire Month of May, this years festival has moved to Saturday September 8th. Going forward, this will be the permanent month for our event. Come on down to see all of our traditional Craft vendors, Irish fare, an area for the kids to play. Ballyhaunis and Celtic Connection will be our musical entertainment.

Shamrock and Thistle pipe band will be on hand as well as everyone's favorite step dancers. Admission is $5. Please bring a friend. Hibernians free with traveling card and Children under 12 FREE.

Date: Sept 8, 2018

Location: Lake Topanemus Park

150 Robertsville Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

Apple Fest 2018

Each year, our Apple Fest event gets bigger and bigger! Attendee's enjoy a full antique car display (over 40 cars ranging back to the early 1900's), fun games, local vendors offering delicious product samplings, clowns, live music, and of course plenty of apple options including more than a dozen varieties, Delicious Orchards' famous apple cider and Apple Cider Donuts are a must. Made on site apple fritters are always a huge hit!! We look forward to seeing you there!

Date: Sept 8, 2018 - Sept 9, 2018

Location: Delicious Orchards

320 Rt. 34, Colts Neck, NJ 07722

43rd Annual NJ Friends of Clearwater Festival

Top name local and international performers on three stages! Clearwater Festival combines great music with environmental education and activism to celebrate our long tradition of networking with people and organizations to fight to keep our earth great! Saturday 11 am - 7 pm & Sunday 11 am - 5 pm.

Date: Sept 8, 2018 - Sept 9, 2018

Location: Brookdale College

765 Newman Springs Rd., Lincroft, NJ 07738

Red Bank Street Fair and Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music and more. Free admission for spectators. The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Average Attendance: 30,000. 11 am - 5 pm.

Date: Sept 9, 2018

Location: Broad St., Red Bank, NJ 07701

MORRIS COUNTY

Chester's 45th Annual Fall Craft Show

Over 200+ tents filled with the finest handmade crafts. The most talented artisans on the East Coast will exhibit and sell their unique hand-crafted creations. Rated #1 in New Jersey and one of the Top 50 "Best Crafts Show in The Nation" by America's Premier Art and Craft Show Magazine, Sunshine Artist. Admission: $5 per person.

Date: Sept 8, 2018 - Sept 9, 2018

Location: Gazebo/Municipal Field

134 Main St., Chester, NJ 07930

Apple Pancake Breakfast

Start with a Scenic Hay Wagon ride to Harvest Hall. Then enjoy a hearty farm All You Can Eat Breakfast which includes Pancakes, our Special Apple Topping and whipped cream and lots more. See our website for more details. You will also gain entrance to our Pick Your Own fields to pick your own apples. Tickets may be purchased online.

Date: Sept 9, 2018

Location: Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

OCEAN COUNTY

28th Annual Barnegat Pirates Day

Event features over 175 vendors, 2 stages - 3 bands, Pirates Cove featuring Pirates of Fortunes Folly, Ye Pyrete Brotherhood & Valhalla Pirate re-enactors, David Engle Pirate School, parade, children's pirate costume contest and much more. New Car Show featuring Manahawkin Jeep, Dodge, Ram Kia. 9 am - 3 pm.

Date: Sept 8, 2018

Location: Gazebo Park

W. Bay Ave. & Rt. 9, Barnegat, NJ 08005

NJ’s WILD Outdoor Expo

Explore, Experience, Enjoy NJ’s WILD Outdoor Expo! Hosted by the NJDEP Division of Fish and Wildlife, the WILD Outdoor Expo celebrates the state's natural resources and rich outdoor heritage. The event is September 8-9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area in Jackson Township, Ocean County. Admission to the Expo is free and the event takes place rain or shine.

Date: Sept 8, 2018 - Sept 9, 2018

Location: 299 East Colliers Mill Rd., New Egypt, NJ 08533

UNION COUNTY

41st Annual St. Demetrios Greek Festival

Moussaka, pastitsio, leg of lamb, dolmades, spanakopites, tiropites, and more! Great food, live music, and folk dancing – there's nothing like a Greek festival, and one of the best in NJ. There will be a full lineup of homemade Greek food & homemade desserts, full bar, plus live music, dancers, vendors, rides and games. Admission is $1 and the ample parking is free. September 6, 6 - 10 p.m.; September 7, 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.; September 8, noon - 12 a.m.; September 9, noon - 7 p.m.

Date: Sept 6, 2018 - Sept 9, 2018

Location: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church

721 Rahway Ave., Union, NJ 07083

Grandparent's Day

Enjoy storytelling, family tree arts & crafts, board games, and cookie & card decorating. FREE entry! $2 for crafting, $6 lunch specials

Date: Sept 9, 2018

Location: Warinanco Park

1 Park Dr., Roselle, NJ 07203

Bark-a-Que & Dog Adoption Event

Our exciting 8th Annual "Bark-a-Que" & Dog Adoption Event will be held on Sunday, September 9! This is Home for Good's largest adoption day of the year Join us with our hosts Planet Honda NJ, 2285 Route 22 West in Union for dog adoptions, food, canine contests, a tricky tray, and more! This event is pet-friendly, so be sure to bring your HFG alum to visit! For a suggested donation of just $5 per family, you can also become a "Bark-a-Que" VIP and avoid waiting in line. By registering in advance here, you can add your pets to the guest list and enjoy special VIP giveaways.

Date: Sept 9, 2018

Location: Planet Honda NJ

2285 U. S. Highway 22 W, Union, NJ 07083

WARREN COUNTY

Victorian Days

Step back in time to the Victorian Era, when people dressed lavishly and the pace was slower. Belvidere, NJ was established in 1845, and this year we celebrate our 30th celebration of Victorian Days, a festival bringing together all the best of the era: fashion shows, classic cars, two days of entertainment and demonstrations, plein air art contest and wet paint sale, a town crier, house tours and porch teas. This is a family-friendly, free event.

Date: Sept 8, 2018 - Sept 9, 2018

Location: Garret D. Wall Park

413 2nd St., Belvidere, NJ 07823

Bring Your Hero Days

Epic 7-acres military themed corn maze opens on September 8. This year our Corn Maze design is of the #PurpleHeart On this weekend, before the anniversary of 9/11, we hold this special event to show our gratitude to our first responders. Any youth ages 12 & under can bring their military, police officer, EMT or firefighter family member – for free, with their paid or free admission. Regular Admission is Adult $8, *Veterans/Military $5, Youth $5 (4-12 years old) Ages 3 and under Free. Discounted tickets are available online, however please read the fine print prior to purchase. *Entrance to the maze is always free if you are combat wounded/disabled or received a National Defense Service Medal. Thank you for your sacrifice and service.

Date: Sept 8, 2018 - Sept 9, 2018

Location: 231 Brainards Rd., Phillipsburg, NJ 08865