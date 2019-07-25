23 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — July 26-28

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Bill Spadea at Six Flags National NJ Day

Join New Jersey 101.5's Bill Spadea and the Jersey Prize Team for National NJ Day at Six Flags Great Adventureon Friday, July 26th at 3:00 PM! Celebrate all weekend long with food, drink, music, and fun! Hang out with Bill Spadea and the Jersey Prize Team at the Ale House Stage by the Joker, watch New Jersey Legend Joe Piscopo, and see performances by the Boys and Girls Club of New Jersey!

Jul 26, 2019

Six Flags Great Adventure

1 Six Flags Blvd. Jackson NJ 08527

Craig Allen live from the 37th Annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning

Join New Jersey 101.5's Craig Allen as he broadcasts live from the 2019 QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning at Solberg Airport in Readington on Saturday, July 27th at 10:00 AM.

Jul 27, 2019

Solberg Airport

39 Thor-Solberg Rd. Readington Township NJ 08889

Steve Trevelise at Six Flags National NJ Day

Join New Jersey 101.5's Steve Trevelise at Six Flags Great Adventure for National NJ Day on Saturday, July 27th at 1:30 PM as he introduces the B-Street Band! Check out great food trucks, drinks, and fun for the whole family!

Jul 27, 2019

Six Flags Great Adventure

1 Six Flags Blvd. Jackson NJ 08527

Big Joe Henry at the 37th Annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning

Join New Jersey 101.5's Big Joe Henry as he broadcasts live from the 2019 QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning at Solberg Airport in Readington on Sunday, July 28th at 10:00 AM. For tickets and information, visit balloonfestival.com!

Jul 28, 2019

Solberg Airport

39 Thor-Solberg Rd. Readington Township NJ 08889

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Peach Party

Featuring bushels of peach activities, peach inspired foods and a visit from Peach Queens past and present! Enjoy live music, peach contests and giveaways. Baby Peach Fuzz Contest and a chance to enter your homemade peach pie into the statewide Peach Pie Contest.

Jul 27, 2019

Downtown

209 Vine St., Hammonton, NJ 08037

BERGEN COUNTY

6th Annual Food Truck Seafood Festival

Join us for our 6th Annual Food Truck Seafood Festival. Enjoy great local seafood while watching the eliminations for the Hambletonian Oaks. New for 2019: Who has the best seafood & clam chowder - enter your chowder for a chance to win $500! Featured Seafood: Raw Bar - In the Backyard and Rooftop Terrace. Venders: Carnival Concessions, All Surf No Turf, Two Guys Catering, Three J's Concession, Angry Archie's, The Mozzarella God, Be'sDam Soup, Star of the Sea Seafood, Little Bite of Paradise, Magic Mike's Smoked Meats. Event begins 6 pm on the East Apron near the Winner's Circle.

Jul 27, 2019

Meadowlands Racetrack

1 Racetrack Dr., East Rutherford, NJ 07073

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Blueberry Living History Day

Visit all the village's interpreted museums and historic landscapes, pick blueberries, take a wagon ride, and much more to do at the summertime Living History Event! The Village comes alive with workers and residents from the 1920's. Join them in their daily activities, walk the trails, explore the houses and the Cranberry & Blueberry Museum. Visit Suningive, the home of the "Blueberry Queen". Talk with those who helped make the blueberry one of America's favorite fruits. We would LOVE to see you become a part of our Living History. It's $8 for adults, $5 for kids, children 3 & under are free. Tickets are available in advance at Eventbrite. The General Store will be open with snacks, jams, pie, toys, local interest books, maps, and more from 10 am - 4 pm. Last Village tour begins at 3:15 pm. Wagon rides leave every half hour from the front of the General Store. Last ride leaves at 3:30 pm. Wagon ride included in price of admission.

Jul 28, 2019

Historic Whitesog Village

120 W. Whites Bogs Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Summer Antique + Food Market

Join us for the Summer Antique & Food Market, an indoor/outdoor experience featuring more than 50 antique dealers from the Tri-State area along with local food vendors and farm market proprietors. Throughout the WheatonArts campus and inside the Event Center, get lost in time as you explore a wide selection of antique furniture, books, ceramics, glass, jewelry, linens, memorabilia, paper, toys, pottery, primitives, vintage accessories, and more! Got those summer munchies? Take your pick from a variety of local food trucks, vendors, fresh farm produce, as well as lunch specialties from our new GateHouse Cafe! Picnic tables, trash bins, and recycling bins are located throughout the campus. We just ask that you do not feed the wildlife. Discount Admission: $5 per person. Tickets are available at the front gate of WheatonArts. Includes access to the Museum of American Glass, Down Jersey Folklife Center, Artist Studios, & Museum Stores!

Jul 27, 2019 - Jul 28, 2019

Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center

1000 Village Dr., Millville, NJ 08332

HUNTERDON COUNTY

37th Annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning

Experience the awe-inspiring spectacle of 100 hot air balloons taking to the skies at the largest summertime hot air balloon & music festival in North America. The premier family entertainment attraction in the state features 100 sport and special shaped hot air balloons taking off twice each day, headlining concerts, children's entertainment and amusement rides, fireworks, a 5K, a nighttime hot air balloon glow and more. Hot air balloon rides available.

Jul 26, 2019 - Jul 28, 2019

Solberg Airport

39 Thor Solberg Rd., Readington, NJ 08889

Running with the Balloons 5K

The QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Association with PNC Bank presents its 10th annual Running with the Balloons 5K race on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Solberg Airport in Readington, NJ. It’s an exciting category of race, combining the elements of cross-country with a traditional road race. The Race has been featured on a Nationally syndicated Running Show on BOTH the YES Network and Fox Sports Regionals across the USA. Click HERE to watch highlights of the 2018 Running with the Balloons 5K! A signature item of this incredibly unique race is how we count down to race time. All runners’ entries include a full-day pass to the festival – highlighted by two mass hot air balloon ascensions (a $35 value if purchased at the gate), free parking ($10 value) and lawn seating for Sunday afternoon’s headline concert - The Beach Boys - at 3PM. And of course a commemorative tech t-shirt.

Jul 28, 2019

Solberg Airport

39 Thor Solberg Rd., Whitehouse Station, NJ 08889

Summer Artisan Market

Visit Unionville for a weekend of delicious foods, wine, art, and handcrafted artisan products from a broad array of vendors. Live music and Ms. Fu's Yummy Food Truck will round out the two day event. Wine is available by the glass, bottle, or case. Tastings are $10, admission is free. Vendors include: AMA Gelato, Pawsome- All natural dog treats, Gorgeous Goat Handmade Soap, Gail Adams Jewelry, State plate art, handmade woodwork, ceramics, balsam pillows, sheepskins, photography, handbags and many more to be added.

Jul 27, 2019 - Jul 28, 2019

Unionville Vineyards

9 Rocktown Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MERCER COUNTY

July Victorian Pressed Flower Workshop

Spend an afternoon as Victorian women, such as Harriet Stockton might have, and create pressed flower art surrounded Morven’s historic gardens with our Curator of Education Debra Lampert-Rudman. Learn the “love language” of flowers, enjoy an illustrated discussion on this Victorian art, and create artwork of your own special design suitable for framing. All flowers, materials, and art instruction provided. No previous experience required and space is limited, ages 12 and up. Ticket price includes same-day museum admission.

Jul 27, 2019

55 Stockton Street

Princeton, New Jersey 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Just Jersey: Everything Great in the Garden State

New Jersey is a state rich with ethnic and cultural diversity. Nowhere can you see this more than in the music, fine arts, cuisine, and horticulture of the people who live here. Spend the afternoon celebrating the diverse arts, culture, and heritage that are a part of central New Jersey. Coinciding this year with National New Jersey Day, come celebrate our great state and enjoy the Jersey summer vibe in the Gardens with live music, dance performances, cooking demos, garden tours, chalk art, live painting, and so much more.

Jul 27, 2019

Rutgers Gardens

112 Ryders Ln., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Summer Stage Under the Stars - Footloose the Musical

Join us under the stars for the inaugural summer show on our outdoor amphitheater!

​Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and snacks and make it an evening event for the whole family! Food trucks will be available as well! ​Tickets are only $7 and can be purchased online or at the door. Children under 5 are free! ​Box Office and Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Show Begins at 8:30 p.m

Jul 25, 2019 - Aug 3, 2019

721 Cranbury Road

East Brunswick, New Jersey 08816

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Monmouth County Fair

Join in the fun during this traditional county fair. This year's Fair includes a home and garden competition, live music, rides, and so much more. Hours are Wednesday-Friday from 5 - 11 pm; Saturday from 3 - 11 pm; and Sunday from 11 am - 6 pm.

Jul 24, 2019 - Jul 28, 2019

East Freehold Showgrounds

1500 Kozloski Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

Alborada's Summerfest!

Join us for n fun evening of dancing, fun games, Italian style buffet, improvised solos, and learn some flamenco moves!

Jul 27, 2019

Matawan Italian American Club

Airport Plaza, 1374 Rte. 36, Hazlet, NJ 07730

Grown in Monmouth Restaurant Week

The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders are excited to announce the First Annual Grown in Monmouth Restaurant Week Sunday July 28th-August 4th that will feature culinary meals made with ingredients Grown in Monmouth County. Go to www.GrowninMonmouth.com to find a participating restaurant near you.

Jul 28, 2019 - Aug 4, 2019

Various Locations in Monmouth County

OCEAN COUNTY

Soulsational Festival

The festival is a FREE admission community event featuring live music on two stages, over 100 vendors, local businesses, giveaways, a silent auction, and lots of opportunities to give back and unite the Jersey Shore community! The festival includes food trucks, free group classes, free yoga, an interactive kid's village, art, live demonstrations, and so much more. The day is packed with interactive opportunities and events for the entire family of all ages. A vacation day in our backyard. The #Soulsational mission is to motivate and inspire our community to find what brings them health and greater happiness while creating lifelong memories. Gates open at 11 am for thousands of attendees.

Jul 27, 2019

Veterans Park

489 Forest Hills Pkwy., Bayville, NJ 08721

Night Out to End Homelessness

Family Promise SOC is proud to present our annual night of dancing and dining at Calloway’s Restaurant. The proceeds from this event will support homeless families and children in Southern Ocean County! Enjoy a buffet dinner, live music, 50/50, and basket raffles. $30 for adults and $20 for children between the ages of 2-10. Advance ticket sales only, call the office at (609) 994-3317.

Jul 26, 2019

Calloway's Restaurant

597 Route 9, Staffordville, New Jersey 08092

PASSAIC COUNTY

Our Lady Queen of Peace Family Carnival

Join us for five fun filled summer nights. Bring your family and friends to create memories! There will be exciting rides for all ages, games with fun prizes, great music, live entertainment, tasty food, yummy treats, beer garden, 50/50, super raffle and more. There will be fun for all! Pay one price rides wristband on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. Individual ride and food tickets available. Admission and Parking are FREE.

Jul 24, 2019 - Jul 28, 2019

Our Lady Queen of Peace Church

1911 Union Valley Rd., Hewitt, NJ 07421

Clay Bird House Workshop

Come to the Vanderhoef House in Weasel Brook Park for a fun afternoon workshop with artist and educator Roberto Celis! With the use of clay and different techniques, we will create little bird houses and feeders for our two-winged friends. Create a birdhouse and learn just what these birds need for a delicious meal! This workshop is for ages 8 and up. Admittance is by donation - suggested donation of $3.00. Reservations are required. Space is limited. The Vanderhoef House is located within Weasel Brook Park in Clifton by entering from Gregory Avenue. For more information and to reserve a space, please call Andrea Coloma at 973-706-6640 or email andreac@passaiccountynj.org.

Jul 27, 2019

794 Park Drive, Clifton, New Jersey 07470

Lecture: Alexander Hamilton; A Military Career

The American Revolution offered ample opportunity for many to serve their new country. Among the many thousands, very few were as notable as the young Alexander Hamilton. Discover more about Hamilton's rise to military fame and glory with guest speaker and historian, Damien Cregeau.

Jul 28, 2019

Dey Mansion

199 Totowa Road, Wayne, New Jersey 07470

SOMERSET COUNTY

51st Annual Parish Festival

A big attraction of the Festival is the variety of Polish foods. Parish volunteers will be on hand to prepare and serve homemade pierogi, stuffed cabbage, kielbasi sandwiches, and cabbage and noodles. Potato pancakes are another favorite. Traditional favorites such as hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage sandwiches, chicken fingers, French fries, and pizza fritz will also be available as well as water and soda. The very popular Polish Platter will be a special on the menu. The platter consists of a sample of each of the Polish foods that will be available from the kitchen and a piece of Polish rye bread. All the food is prepared on site in our kitchens daily. As always, there are attractions for the whole family including live music, rides and games for all ages, a nightly 50-50, DJ entertainment, live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, a money wheel for the adults and super cash raffle

Jul 23, 2019 - Jul 27, 2019

Sacred Heart Parish Festival

98 S. 2nd Ave., Manville, NJ 08835