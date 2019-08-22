22 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Aug. 23-25

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Big Joe Jersey Talent Show at Jenkinson’s Semi Finals

A New Jersey tradition continues: the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show kicks off on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach on June 23rd! The show starts at 7:00 PM sharp each and every Sunday night through September 1st! This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize including a piano courtesy of Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison, a professional video and multi-location photo shoot by Gellman Images and tickets to the State Theatre's Broadway Series, including Beauitful - The Carol King Musical, Jersey Boys, The Color Purple, Cats, and more! Bring your beach chair and come out to see the very best local amateur talent compete for fabulous prizes in New Jersey's biggest talent show!

Aug 25, 2019

Jenkinson's

300 Ocean Ave. Point Pleasant Beach NJ 08742

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Seafarers' Weekend

Ahoy, matey! Make sure to stop on into Historic Cold Spring Village and celebrate the maritime history and culture of the famous Jersey Cape at our 11th annual Seafarers' Weekend. This event will feature pirates, music, and family fun. The Sea Dogs Maritime Band, an authentic maritime reenactment crew, will perform their sea shanties on both days. Bayman Dan will be teaching all ye scurvy dogs the ways of the fishermen and how he makes his authentic fishing nets. Children should be on the lookout for gold coins hidden throughout the Village that can be redeemed for a free prize!

Aug 24, 2019 - Aug 25, 2019

Historic Cold Spring Village

720 Rt. 9, Cape May, NJ 08204

HUDSON COUNTY

19th Annual Jersey City LGBT Pride Festival

Please join us for the 19th Annual Jersey City LGBT Pride Festival. This year the theme is Honoring Our Past…Creating Our Future in recognition of the Stonewall 50 Commemoration & WorldPride 2019. The Festival will take place on Newark Avenue between Grove Street and Jersey Avenue in the heart of historic downtown Jersey City. The Festival is adjacent to major mass transportation: PATH Grove street (two stops from Manhattan) and Bus. The Jersey City LGBT Pride Festival celebrates the diversity of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender communities and allies of Hudson County and the New York City metropolitan area. Last year the official estimate of attendance at the festival was between 15-17,000 people. The Jersey City LGBT Pride Festival is recognized not only as the premier LGBT event in Hudson County, but also one of the largest festivals in the Northern New Jersey region. The events of Pride season exemplify the strength and growth of our LGBT & allied community. More importantly, Jersey City Pride emphasizes the importance of diversity in our community, making it stronger and more accepting of all individuals and their contributions to our society.

Aug 24, 2019

Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza

134-188 Newark Ave., Jersey City, NJ 07302

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Vintage North Jersey Food & Wine Festival

Vintage North Jersey, a collaboration of northern New Jersey wineries announces its 6th annual Wine & Food Festival on the weekend of August 24th & 25th, 2019! The doors open at noon and the event goes until 5 pm both days. Wineries representing Sussex, Warren, Hunterdon and Mercer Counties will offer their most premium wines. Food trucks and specialty food and craft vendors will have a variety of selections for guests to choose from. Enjoy great musical acts both days. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs to sprawl across the 89 acres of preserved farmland, and spend the afternoon enjoying the music and fine wine! Each ticket includes admission, souvenir glass for tastings, sampling of six wines from each winery and live music. Wineries include Four Sisters Winery, Villa Milagro Vineyards, Old York Cellars Winery, Hopewell Valley Vineyards, Terhune Orchards, and Unionville Vineyards. Foods will be available for purchase from Jammin' Crepes, Local Harvest

Aug 24, 2019 - Aug 25, 2019

Unionville Vineyards

9 Rocktown Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Middlesex County EARTH Center Garden & Music Festival

The Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Middlesex County will host its Garden and Music Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 24 at the EARTH Center, located in Davidson’s Mill Pond Park at 42 Riva Ave. in South Brunswick. The day will be filled with family-oriented activities, including garden tours, presentations and showcases on gardening and landscaping and live music. Throughout the event, the Extension’s Agriculture Office and Rutgers Master Gardeners will offer advice on horticulture and environmental stewardship while guiding visitors through various teaching gardens and learning projects. Examples of their work include: the children’s garden with green roof playhouse, an enormous vegetable display garden and the popular butterfly house. Another highlight of the event will be the annual “Greatest of the Garden” competition. Gardeners are welcome to bring their biggest or most outstanding home grown produce for a chance to win.

Aug 24, 2019

Davidson's Mill Pond Park

42 Riva Ave., South Brunswick, NJ 08902

Hub City Sounds: CariFest

Revel in the island vibes with Caribbean cuisine, music and dance performances (reggae, soca and calypso), our jerk chicken tasting contest, and a special theatrical tribute to Paul Robeson.

Aug 24, 2019

Boyd Park

Rt. 18 N., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

New Jersey State Federation of Women's Clubs Summer Open House

We welcome everyone, so join us for an Open House on Saturday, August 24th from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm at the NJSFWC Headquarters, 55 Labor Center Way, New Brunswick, NJ for refreshments, information, and a short program. Come find out what the New Jersey State Federation of Women's Clubs (NJSFWC) of GFWC and our local clubs are all about, and how you can help us continue our state, districts, and club mission of making a difference. Covering sections of Middlesex & Somerset Counties, including parts of Hunterdon, and Mercer counties, the New Jersey State Federation of Women's Clubs (NJSFWC) of the GFWC College District is actively looking for women to join their local clubs. With clubs located in Bound Brook, Bridgewater, Branchburg, the Brunswick area, Clinton, Cranbury, Edison, Flemington, Franklin, Green Brook, Hightstown, Hillsborough, Lambertville, Martinsville, Metuchen, Montgomery, Piscataway, Princeton area, Somerville, South Plainfield & Tewksbury, the NJSFWC offers many opportunities to make a difference in your community. If you are interested in community service opportunities, leadership training, and in general looking to have fun, then a woman's club is the right place for you. Through participation in local clubs, the NJSFWC enables its members to make a difference in the lives of others, one project at a time.

Aug 24, 2019

55 Labor Center Way

New Brunswick, New Jersey 08901

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Jersey Shore Jazz & Blues Festival

Jazz & Blues music, food and craft vendors throughout the day with fireworks at dusk.

Aug 24, 2019

Great Lawn & Promenade

Ocean Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740

MORRIS COUNTY

Morris County History Fair at Canal Day Music & Craft Festival

You're Invited to the Morris County History Fair to be held during the Canal Day Music & Craft Festival. The Canal Day Festival is an old time fair that celebrates the Morris Canal now in its 44th year. Come enjoy a free family fun day featuring over 100 unique craft vendors, great food, and educational events. Learn about New Jersey history by taking a Morris Canal guided walking tour, and visit the newly restored Lock 2 East. Experience life on the Canal first hand by traveling down the waterway on a free narrated boat tour or paddling a kayak. Learn about local and exotic wildlife. Experience the art of blacksmithing, visit a revolutionary war encampment, small arms, and canon fire demonstration, Civil War encampment, 16th century village & sword fight demonstration, old west cowboy show, or lay back and enjoy listening to over 10 of New Jersey's best musical performers. End the day with a fantastic fireworks display. Admission is FREE, Parking $5.

Aug 24, 2019

Hugh Force Park

180 W. Central Ave., Wharton, NJ 07885

End of Summer Bash 2019 Food Truck & Stunt Show

Celebrate the end of summer at Pompton Sport Center's at the End of Summer Bash Food Truck & Stunt Show. It will be a fun day of treats and thrills for everybody. Devour delicious eats from visiting food trucks then be amazed by professional stunt rider, King Rommel, who will perform jaw-dropping feats during the afternoon. Following his stunt spectacular he will sign autographs. Come out and have fun in the sun one last time at Pompton Sport Center.

Aug 24, 2019

Pompton Sport Center

444 Rt. 23 N., Pompton Plains, NJ 07444

Industrial Crafts Day

The Gristmill will host a festival of crafters from the late 1800s. Come visit a tinsmith, tin piercers, a blacksmith, weavers, spinners, and more! There will be hands-on activities and crafters will have items for sale.

Aug 24, 2019

Cooper Gristmill

66 Rt. 513, Chester, NJ 07930

OCEAN COUNTY

Drive In Movie - Back To the Future

Come join us at our Drive In Movies on the Bayfront! Drive Right into the Sumner Avenue Lot at the entrance to town for the movie!

Aug 23, 2019

Parking Lot

Sumner Ave., Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

JDRF/FARE Crab Race

At 5 pm, artificial plastic crabs will be released from Patriot's Plunge into the Revolutionary River at Breakwater Beach in a race to benefit Juvenile Diabetes and Food Allergy Research Education. You can purchase your "crab" for only $5 in the waterpark any day we are open starting August 1st! Each donation, if PURCHASED PRIOR to August 16, receives a Twilight Admission for the day of the crab race. If you purchase your crab between August 17 - August 24 (noon), you will be entered to win prizes but will not receive admission to watch the race. Winning crab gets $100 and a 10 All-Day Passes to Breakwater Beach for the 2020 season. LOTS of other prizes will be awarded too. You can purchase your crab at Breakwater Beach Waterpark during the Month of August. All proceeds from the event go directly to JDRF and FARE in hopes of finding a cure for these diseases. We will stop selling crabs at Noon on the day of the Crab race.

Aug 24, 2019

Breakwater Beach Waterpark

62 Grant Ave., Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Rolling 2 Zero - Veteran Suicide Awareness Fundraiser

Veteran Suicide Awareness - 22 Veterans a day lose their battle with PTSD and commit suicide. We are raising awareness and money to provide resources to our Veterans battling PTSD. This is a 2 part event. Part 1 is a Motorcycle Run 10 am - 2 pm. Part 2 is a musicfest and BBQ 2pm - 7pm. For information please email Rolling2Zero@Comcast.net.

Aug 25, 2019

American Legion Post 493

420 Radio Rd., Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087

PASSAIC COUNTY

New Jersey Jackals Burger & Craft Beer Night

An evening of great baseball, delicious food and drink, and fun for the whole family! Gates open at 4:35 pm and first pitch is at 6:05 pm for the game against the Trios Rivieres Aigles. Featuring specialty burgers for $10 and 16 different craft beers each for $7, don't leave your stretchy pants at home! Fans can also purchase a specialty burger and craft beer combo for $15, a two dollar savings, and listen to live music during the game. Don't forget to stick around after the game for a mind-blowing fireworks show.

Aug 24, 2019

Yogi Berra Stadium

8 Yogi Berra Dr., Little Falls, NJ 07424

SALEM COUNTY

In the Footsteps of Cornelia: A Civil War Living-History and Tour

Civil War Living-History: Learn about the 12th New Jersey Volunteers (recruited out of Salem County) and their role in the Battle of Gettysburg. Hear how young Cornelia Hancock left Hancock's Bridge to care for their wounded afterward, arriving at Gettysburg just a few days after the battle. Cornelia Hancock Tour: A special guided tour of sites associated with Cornelia throughout Lower Alloways Creek. (The tour will start at the Hancock House and will be conducted caravan style to some locations, so be prepared to drive if necessary at 2 pm.) This is a FREE event and tour sponsored by The Friends of the Hancock House, Inc.

Aug 24, 2019 - Aug 25, 2019

Hancock House Historic Site

3 Front S., Hancocks Bridge, NJ 08038

SOMERSET COUNTY

Hillsborough Restaurant Week

Our second annual Hillsborough Restaurant Week. Participating Hillsborough restaurants will have an opportunity to promote their creative masterpieces to be enjoyed by foodies from Hillsborough and beyond. For an up-to-date list of participating restaurants, please visit our website.

Aug 20, 2019 - Aug 25, 2019

Town-wide, Hillsborough Township, NJ 08844

SUSSEX COUNTY

Blair Creek Preserve Guided Hike

Join RVC Executive Director Susi Tilley for a free, guided hike through Blair Creek Preserve. Parking at the trailhead is limited. We will meet at the White Barn parking lot at White Lake at 9:45 am and carpool to the trailhead. Hike will begin at 10 am.

Aug 25, 2019

Blair Creek Preserve

West Fairview Lake Ln., Stillwater, NJ 07875

UNION COUNTY

Warinanco Food Truck & Live Bands Festival

The Warinanco Food Truck Festival is back! There will be a wide range of trucks with delicious food from around the Globe as well as a a roster of great live bands and a beer garden (21+) $5 Entry for adults and free for 17 and under. VIP Packages are now on sale- save over $100 per family!

Aug 24, 2019

Warinanco Sports Center & Park

1 Park Dr., Roselle, NJ 07203

Cranford Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

Aug 25, 2019

North & Union Aves., Cranford, NJ 07016

WARREN COUNTY

Let It All Hang Out Fest 2019

Three days of peace, love and music paying tribute to the 50 year anniversary of Woodstock. 20 bands performing on stage in back-to-back concerts from 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 300 vendor spaces and participants, kid zones, arts & crafts, food trucks, beer & wine bars, vodka bar & much more! Gates open at 11:00 am every day August 23rd, 24th and 25th. Discount tickets are available online at www.njrockfest.com.

Aug 23. 2019 - Aug 25, 2019

2 Kinney Rd

Hackettstown, New Jersey 07840

Free Family Astronomy Field Day

Pack your picnic basket, grab a blanket, and bring the whole family to New Jersey's premier site for public astronomy - the UACNJ observatories and lecture hall in Jenny Jump State Forest. There will be numerous events throughout the day starting at 3 pm followed by observing with our telescopes after dark. For more information visit the website.

Aug 24, 2019

United Astronomy Clubs of New Jersey

333 State Park Rd., Hope, NJ 07838