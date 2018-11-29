21 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Nov. 30 – Dec. 2

Looking for winter fun this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Model Railroad Club Open House

Burlington County Model Railroad Club - We call our miniature railroad the Rancocas Valley Lines based on our physical location in NJ. We represent portions of a freelanced railroad that goes from tidewater to mountains, running through the typical stations and industrial areas of a large city, then countryside, while serving industries. We run 5-8 trains simultaneously on a double-track mainline along with several other trains operating in various yards. We ask that adults bring a step stool for children under 40 inches tall.

Dec 1, 2018 - Dec 2, 2018

808 Pomona Rd., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Wassail Day

The Village paths come alive with the sounds and smells of wintertime at this free family event. Select buildings will be open where guests can enjoy hands-on crafts, live music, children's storytelling, and hot beverages and holiday treats served by historically clothed interpreters. Visitors can enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride throughout the festively decorated Village grounds for a small donation.

Dec 1, 2018

Historic Cold Spring Village

720 Rt. 9, Cape May, NJ 08204

Cape May Lewes Ferry Beer Dinner featuring Dogfish Head Craft Brewed Ales

Join us in the Sunset Lounge at the Cape May terminal for an incredible evening of dining and drinking! We're partnering with the folks at Dogfish Head Craft Brewery to bring you a gourmet five course dinner from our Chef George Galati, expertly paired with a selection of some of Dogfish Head's favorite off-centered ales! $66 per person - including beer, food, tax, and gratuities. A brewery representative will be on hand to discuss the various beer styles offered. Due to limited capacity, reservations are required.

Dec 1, 2018

Sunset Lounge at the Cape May Ferry Terminal

1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May, NJ 08204

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Millville Chamber Comedy Night

Come on out to the New Jersey Motorsports Park Officer's Club, and start out your holidays with a few laughs! Comedy show features The Legendary Wid and other local professionals. Doors open at 7, show starts at 8. Admission is only $25 for this great night! For more information, you can contact the Millville Chamber at 856-825-2600.

Dec 1, 2018

47 Warbird Dr.

Millville, New Jersey 08332

ESSEX

NJSO: Rhapsody In Blue & The Firebird

Classical, jazz and folk collide! Acclaimed jazz pianist Aaron Diehl offers a fresh improvisational take on Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, while Stravinsky’s The Firebird brings a Russian legend to life.

Nov 30, 2018 - Dec 2, 2018

1 Center St., Newark, New Jersey 07102

HUDSON COUNTY

A Tuna Christmas

For the first time in 5 years, J CITY Theater will open “A TUNA CHRISTMAS” by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears, and Ed Howard. Opening night is November 29th and the show runs Thursdays thru Saturdays at 8pm with Sunday Matinees at 3pm. This is a limited run and audiences are encouraged to reserve tickets due to limited seating. The show is scheduled to close on December 9th. Back by popular demand, "A TUNA CHRISTMAS" is a marathon Christmas comedy of southern madness. The Christmas yard display contest is heating up in the small town of Tuna, Texas as neighbor fights neighbor for the most outrageous display of lights, Santas, Baby Jesus' and Rudolphs. This year however, there is a Christmas Phantom on the loose, spreading vandalism and havoc. With quick-change zaniness and quicksilver one-liners, two incredibly talented actors introduce us to 22 of the wildest citizens in Tuna, Texas.

Nov 29, 2018 - Dec 2, 2018

83 Wayne Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Project: MARKET

Come celebrate the sixth annual Project: MARKET. Produced by The Jersey City Project and the City of Jersey City, the holiday market will take place on City Hall Plaza, in historic downtown Jersey City. It features a lineup of 60+ local merchants offering food, home goods, arts and crafts, clothes, jewelry, and more. Food trucks will be on site, as well as an outdoor bar with heated seating areas. Bring a gift for the toy drive, partake in some specialty cocktails, and kick off the holiday shopping season with the Jersey City community.

Dec 1, 2018 - Dec 2, 2018

City Hall Plaza

280 Grove St., Jersey City, New Jersey 07302

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Single Vineyard Chardonnay Release Weekend

It's the much-anticipated debut weekend for the 2015 vintages of our single vineyard Chardonnays. The Pheasant Hill & Home Vineyard Chardonnays are both rated 89 points by The Wine Advocate, making them the most highly-rated New Jersey Chardonnays ever by the publication. They are also rated 89 points by James Suckling. Each tasting will come with a nibble of artisan Chard-friendly cheese. Tastings are $10. A public winery tour will be offered each day at 2:30pm. Drop-in visits are welcome, gourmet cheeses and crostini may be purchased at the bar. Groups of 8 or more must reserve their tasting visit in advance.

Dec 1, 2018 - Dec 2, 2018

9 Rocktown Road

Ringoes, New Jersey 08551

MERCER COUNTY

Gingerbread House Workshop

Enjoy a new tradition by creating a gingerbread holiday house to take home. Constructed gingerbread house and candy decorations provided, as well as holiday background films and music; hot cocoa and cookies donated by Starbucks, Princeton. Bring your imagination and enjoy some holiday cheer! $35 per house; $25 for members

Dec 1, 2018

55 Stockton St., Princeton, New Jersey 08540

Princeton Battlefield Society’s Education Forum

The Princeton Battlefield Society’s third Education Forum of 2018 focuses on the Ten Crucial Days during the Winter of 1776 to 1777 and features four noted historians: Dan N. Hagist, Larry Kidder, Joseph Seymour, and Glenn F. Williams, discussing the people and military actions during the pivotal time in America’s War for Independence. Books will be available for signing/sale following lecture. $15 advance registration; $20 at door.

Dec 2, 2018

55 Stockton St., Princeton, New Jersey 08540

Kick Off the Holiday Season Weekend

Join us for holiday festivities. Enjoy fun for the whole Family with wagon rides and visiting our barn yard of animals. Choose the perfect Christmas tree and wreath. Start your holiday shopping. Unique selection of gift baskets, with Terhune Orchards fruit, baked goods, and even wine - perfect for anyone on your list! From noon - 3 pm visit with Santa in our barnyard and enjoy a seasonal wagon ride (weather permitting). In the wine tasting room from noon - 5 pm, try our award-winning wines and warm up with our hot mulled wine. Sample our delicious Gift Basket "ingredients" - homemade baked goods, cheeses, apple butter and more. On Sunday enjoy live music from 1 - 4 pm in the winery.

Dec 1, 2018 — Dec 2, 2018

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

A Dickens' Christmas Tea

This is our 6th annual Dickens' Christmas Tea season. One Steep At A Thyme is a full service Tea Room in Jamesburg, NJ. If you enjoy the beloved Christmas story, 'A Christmas Carol', this is a seasonal tradition not to be missed. We will be serving our Evening Twilight Tea as the Traveling Literary Theater presents Dickens' own, one hour, edited version of A Christmas Carol. The characters come to life, Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley (and many more) as the reading is performed by professional actors in full costume. Let your imagination flow with images of the scenes of Christmas Past, Present & Future as the story is told. Our 7-course Evening and Twilight teas are $67.50 per person inclusive (Fridays, Saturdays 6PM-9:30PM & Sundays 3PM-6:30PM). Prepaid reservations required. Call the Tearoom, 732-641-2570, limited availability for 2018 Christmas Season! Our 5-course Brunch (Sundays, 11AM-1:30PM) is $50 per person inclusive. Prepaid reservations required. Call the Tearoom, 732-641-2570, limited availability for 2018 Christmas Season!

Nov 30, 2018 — Dec 23, 2018

One Steep At A Thyme

170 Gatzmer Ave., Jamesburg, NJ 08831

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Pints, Pups and Pawtraits with Santa

Come out to Bradley Brew Project on December 2 from 1PM-5PM with your WHOLE FAMILY! That's right, even your best furry friend is invited!! We will be hosting a pictures with Santa event to raise money for Home Free Animal Rescue, a 100% foster based rescue in Red Bank, NJ. We will be selling homemade dog treats, showing off our adoptable pups and of course, taking pictures with SANTA!!

Dec 2, 2018

714 Main St., Bradley Beach, New Jersey 07720

MORRIS COUNTY

Holly Day 2018

Visit six Morris County historic sites on one day for a single $30 ticket. The sites are Acorn Hall, Macculloch Hall, the Ford Mansion, the Museum of Early Trades & Crafts, the Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms and the Schuyler-Hamilton House. The sites will be open from 10 am to 4 pm. Special programming at each site. Each site decorated for the holidays with music, crafts, exhibits and more.

Dec 1, 2018

45 Macculloch Avene

Morristown, New Jersey 07960

Brunch with Santa

Enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet breakfast with Santa! Ticket includes cider, hayride (weather permitting), breakfast and time with Santa - bring your camera! Reservations are required.

Dec 1, 2018 — Dec 2, 2018

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

OCEAN COUNTY

TRIS Craft Show

Held the first Saturday each December since 2011, the TRIS Craft Show features high quality, handmade works by local artists and handcrafters. Fine art photography and painting, seasonal home décor, luxury bath and beauty, sweet treats, woodcrafts, fiber arts stitchery and knit wearables, papercrafts, one of a kind gifts and accessories... The TRIS Craft Show has something for everyone! Browse, shop, socialize, meet the artists! Lunch is served at our “Dollar Deli” run by Student Council.

Dec 1, 2018

TR Intermediate South

1675 Pinewald Rd., Beachwood, NJ 08722

PASSAIC COUNTY

Breakfast With Santa

Breakfast includes: bagels, muffins, juice, coffee, tea, a craft, a small gift for each child & door prizes for adults. Bring your camera for a photo with Santa!! Bring a non-perishable food item to support the food banks in Little Falls and receive an extra door prize ticket. Questions? Email or call. Please also download the flyer link and share this fun event with friends and neighbors. 8:30-10 am & 10:30 am - Noon. All tickets are $7 with children under two admitted for free. Tickets go on sale November 1 and available online. Don't Wait - Seating is limited!!!

Dec 1, 2018

Little Falls Civic Center

19 Warren St., Little Falls, NJ 07424

UNION COUNTY

The 2nd Annual Marketspace at Westfield

Happy Holidays! The Marketspace at Westfield will be open during the first *THREE* consecutive weekends in December. This downtown storefront will feature a revolving selection of local, handmade wares and vintage collectibles. FREE TO ATTEND! Don’t miss live entertainment, DIY craft classes for kids, and complimentary photos with Santa at The Marketspace at Westfield 2018! Special thanks to Westfield High School Blue Devil Trebles, Saint Peter’s Preparatory School Choir, Charlie Thyme - DIY Studio, and Personally Yours Accessories. More activities to come!

Dec 1, 2018 - Dec 2, 2018

177 East Broad Street

Westfield, New Jersey 07090

Deck The Halls Holiday House Tour & Boutique

The tour, held every four years, includes four homes decorated for the season and a boutique that showcases many items crafted from natural materials and adorned in holiday style. Proceeds from the tour support the club's operations and its numerous service projects The club also makes donations to local schools, libraries, arboretums and land trusts.

Dec 1, 2018

Houses in Westfield

Elm St., Westfield, NJ 07090

WARREN COUNTY

12th Annual Hometown Holiday

The Annual Hometown Holiday is traditionally held on the last Friday of November. Activities start at Centenary University with a grand illumination of the Centenary tree and the Seay Building with carriage rides through the historic streets of town; lively musical entertainment along Main Street corners; late-night shopping; and delicious food in the Holiday Bazaar Tent on Moore Street. Santa parades along Main Street to the gazebo and lights the Christmas tree. An ideal event for families, this highlights a true slice of Americana as we welcome the holiday season in Hackettstown.

Nov 30, 2018

Moore St., Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Trees For Troops Weekend

We supply trees for customers to purchase that will be going to Fort Campbell in Kentucky, home of the 101st Airborne. We sell the trees at cost and Fed Ex will have a trailer here for us to load and they donate the time and miles as well. We will include a tag for the trees with a personal message that the customer can include to the person receiving their tree.

Nov 30, 2018 - Dec 2, 2018

178 Airport Rd., Hackettstown, New Jersey 07840