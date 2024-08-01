🔴 West Nile is being reported in humans earlier than usual

🔴 Experts say WNV activity is higher than expected this time of year

🔴 Mosquito season can last into October

New Jersey's first human cases of West Nile virus in 2024 have been confirmed.

According to the state Department of Health, two residents tested positive for the disease, in Union and Middlesex counties.

One affected resident is at least 70 years old, and one is younger than 18, according to NJDOH.

Their symptoms were reported during the first week of July. That's earlier than what's typically seen in New Jersey. Most cases of West Nile occur between the middle of August and the middle of September, according to NJDOH.

New Jersey recorded 14 human cases of West Nile in 2023. In a typical year, there are 13 infections reported.

In addition to the two positive reports, NJDOH says there's a report of a West Nile-positive blood donor in Somerset County.

West Nile activity in 2024

According to NJDOH Commissioner Kaitlan Baston, New Jersey is seeing higher than average West Nile activity among mosquitoes in 2024, and widespread detection is being reported earlier than expected.

So far this year, West Nile has been detected in 286 mosquito pools. The potentially fatal virus, which can be passed from mosquitoes to humans and animals, has been found in mosquitoes in all New Jersey counties except Cumberland, according to NJDOH.

The spike in activity can be attributed to a wet start to summer in New Jersey.

People over age 50 and those with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of developing severe illness from a West Nile bite. For many people, West Nile causes asymptomatic infection or a mild illness that's typically accompanied by a fever.

According to NJDOH, about one in 150 infected people will develop a more severe form of the disease.

"As mosquito season can last into October, bite prevention will be essential in protecting yourself and your family against mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus in the remaining summer months and into the fall," Baston said.

Protection measures include:

⚫ Wear EPA-registered insect repellent

⚫ Avoid being outdoors during dawn and dusk (when mosquitoes are most active)

⚫ Wear long sleeves and long pants

⚫ Cover cribs, strollers, and baby carriers with mosquito netting

⚫ Repair holes in screens to help keep mosquitoes outside

